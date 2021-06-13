French Maritime Authorities Work to Contain Oil Spill Off Corsican Coast

An oil spill threatening the Corsican coast drifted farther south during the night of June 12-13, local news reports said, as maritime authorities sought to contain the pollution.

The slick was about 10 km (six miles) off Solenzara on the French island’s east coast, BFMTV said, citing the local prefecture. Fishing and bathing have been suspended locally, the outlet said, but authorities were reassessing the situation.

Discharge from a tanker was the suspected cause of the 35 km-long slick, Corse Matin said. Credit: Préfecture maritime de la Méditerranée via Storyful