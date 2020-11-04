French Horn Players Perform for Voters in Chicago

French horn players entertained voters outside the George B. Swift Public School in Chicago, Illinois, on Election Day, November 3. The school was one of dozens of polling places across the city.

The players were DePaul University School of Music alumnae Fiona Chisholm and Abby Black, the alumni association told Storyful.

A tweet with the footage said: “Our DePaul Music Alumni bringing #JoyToThePolls in Chicago! Who doesn’t love the French horn? #lifteveryvote #depaulmusicalumni #depaulsom #Election2020”

Musicians were performing across the United States as part of the #JoyToThePolls trend, to liven up the long polling lines. Credit: DePaul Music Alumni via Storyful