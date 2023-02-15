French government’s pension reform plans hit first roadblock in National Assembly

The government's proposed changes to the pension system have partly been turned down by the country's parliament. Article 2, which would have set up a "senior employment index" to support older workers, did not get a majority. The measure was meant to accompany the raising of the legal retirement age from 62 to 64. Also in the show, we'll take a look at Air India's massive order of aircraft from Boeing and Airbus and the nomination of Pharrell Williams at the head of meanswear at Louis Vuitton.



