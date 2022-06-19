French far-right leader Le Pen vows to unite 'patriots'

STORY: French President Emmanuel Macron and his allies on Sunday lost their absolute majority in the National Assembly and with it control of the reform agenda, a crushing outcome for the newly re-elected president.

In another major change for French politics, Le Pen's party could win as much as 100 seats, the initial projections showed - its biggest score on record.

During her speech, Le Pen thanked her supporters for making Macron a "minority president."