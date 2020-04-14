French economy to shrink by 8% in 2020, government estimates

The French government expects the economy to shrink by 8 percent in 2020, according to Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire. The budget deficit will also balloon to around 9 percent of GDP, as the government pumps €100 billion into its economic rescue plan. These latest forecasts come after President Emmanuel Macron announced some French shops and businesses would be allowed to re-open after May 11, but bars, restaurants and hotels would remain closed to limit the spread of Covid-19.

