French City Uses Fake Euro Bills in Anti-Dog Poop Drive

The French city of Chalons-en-Champagne has launched an inventive campaign to counter dog poop by using fake euro bills to entice locals to read a public-awareness message.

Fake €10 notes were placed across the city by local authorities, with a message on them saying that if the reader can stoop to lift the fake money, they can also stoop down to pick up their pet’s droppings.

This video, posted by the city’s Facebook page on December 9, shows people stopping to lift the notes while out walking their dogs. Credit: City of Chalons-en-Champagne via Storyful