French citizen arrested in Madagascan murder plot: minister

Madagascan police have arrested two former French military members suspected in a plot to kill the nation's president, officials told Reuters on Friday.

Police have also tightened the security of president Andry Rajoelina in the wake of the arrests, which follow a months-long investigation.

Among the suspects, one is a French citizen, two others have dual French and Malagasy nationalities, while the remaining three are Malagasy.

On Friday state TV showed images of a bag full of cash, weapons and documents, allegedly discovered during a raid on one of the suspects' homes.

The country's public security minister earlier alleged the suspects entered the country as economic operators to, quote, “hide their evil plans.”

A spokesperson for the French armed forces told Reuters he had no comment.

The former French colony of 26 million people has been embattled by political violence, instability and poverty for years.

In 2019, Rajoelina was sworn in as president after a hard-fought election where his rival challenged him in court over fraud allegations.

Officials said Friday that the investigation into the murder plot was ongoing.