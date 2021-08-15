French Ambassador Departs Kabul's Green Zone as Taliban Enters City

The French ambassador to Afghanistan said he was departing Kabul’s Green Zone on August 15, as Taliban forces moved into the city.

Ambassador David Martinon shared video on Sunday showing himself sitting in an aircraft.

Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian announced on August 15 that French authorities had relocated their embassy to the Kabul airport for evacuation purposes.

Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal, Afghanistan’s acting interior minister, released a statement on August 15 as the Taliban entered Kabul saying a “peaceful” transfer of power would be agreed, and that the Taliban would not attack the capital.

A statement from Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the group was negotiating a “transition process” and that the group had “entered peacefully through Kabul." Credit: David Martinon via Storyful