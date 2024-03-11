Frelund projects Kirk Cousins' potential win shares for Broncos 'Free Agency Frenzy'
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund projects quarterback Kirk Cousins' potential win shares for the Denver Broncos.
When NFL teams need a quarterback, it's easy to get caught in runaway hype. But there's a draft warning out there for any franchise paying attention.
Wilson's announced deal with Pittsburgh went down before free agency even began. Why were both sides so quick to link up?
Russell Wilson is heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers, a person familiar with the details told The Associated Press on Sunday night. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been finalized, said Wilson will receive the veteran’s minimum of $1.21 million while the Denver Broncos pay the remainder of his $39 million salary. Wilson posted his intentions on X, the platform former
The Titans will have a brand new look at running back this season.
The Buccaneers won't have to worry about finding their next franchise passer after re-signing Mayfield to a three-year deal.
A person familiar with negotiations says the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to acquire New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for a sixth-round pick in next month's NFL draft. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the trade cannot become official until the new league year begins Wednesday and after Jones passes a physical. The move brings Jones home — he was born and raised in Jacksonville — and provides competition behind starter Trevor Lawrence
The former president has been called "commander in cheat" on the links, but now a former adviser is pushing a dubious new story about him.
The couple, who first met as students at Iowa State University, where Purdy played football and Brandt played volleyball, announced their engagement in July 2023
The first opposite-field event on the 2024 schedule had plenty of goodies up for grabs.
UFC CEO Dana White shares his opinion on Francis Ngannou's KO loss against Anthony Joshua.
Check out how much money each player earned in China.
A key member of San Francisco's defense will reportedly be a free agent.
It started on TikTok and it's now an open revolt online that's setting NBA discourse on fire with younger fans claiming they've been deceived about basketball in the 90s. TikTok user @esquiresports showcased plays from the 1991 NBA Finals, featuring ...
NFL free agency doesn't officially start until Wednesday, but players can begin agreeing to deals at noon today. Keep track of all the latest buzz.
It pays to play well in the Saudi-backed league.
From the Super Bowl champion Chiefs to the cellar-dwelling Patriots, every team has holes. Here's what the biggest needs are for every AFC team.
Heavyweight newcomer Robelis Despaigne was as advertised at UFC 299, winning his debut in just 18 seconds.
Follow all the developments right here with Yahoo Sports.
For the first time since he was released by the Dodgers last year, Trevor Bauer returned to Camelback Ranch to pitch for a Japanese tryout club.
MONTREAL — Sheldon Keefe thought the players on his top line "weren’t very good" on Saturday night. The Toronto Maple Leafs pulled out two points anyway, defeating the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 at a raucous Bell Centre thanks to some depth players stepping up — including Bobby McMann. "That's a night where the group picked them up," the head coach said of the Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Tyler Bertuzzi top trio. "We needed some big efforts from guys and Bobby certainly stepped up for us."