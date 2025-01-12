Frelund makes RB projections between Barkley and Jacobs in Wild Card Weekend 'NFL GameDay Morning'
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund makes wild card player projections.
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund makes wild card player projections.
The Rams are the only home team not favored in the remaining four wild card games.
You can watch all six games live on mobile with NFL+.
The Ravens' best brand of offense this season has been running it like a service academy. In Jackson's last playoff game, the Ravens couldn’t sustain drives vs. KC. This year feels different.
Jackson was up to his old tricks in the first half of Baltimore's playoff opener.
Tomlin isn’t the problem with the Steelers. Saying he is requires a belief the Steelers should have won more than 10 games this season. But the frustration from Steelers fans is valid.
A big mistake turned into a big play for the Texans.
Houston had a rough second half of the regular season, but will now be one of the last eight teams standing after ending Jim Harbaugh's first season in Los Angeles.
All that was left after this season of revival was to showcase it when it mattered most. Instead, they looked worryingly similar to the Chargers of old.
Dicker appeared to misunderstand the rules about blocked kicks.
Following a memorable and exciting Semifinal round, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde recount the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl.
A winter storm brought snow and freezing rain to Atlanta on Friday.
Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson, and Frank Schwab talk about the Raiders cleaning house, the Rams-Vikings game being moved, preview other Wild Card Weekend matchups and discuss who might be able to knock out the Chiefs.
Fans can start buying tickets for Vikings-Rams on Friday.
With five minutes left in the game, Cronin was given a technical and ejected after furiously contesting what he thought was a missed call.
McCartney, who led the Buffaloes to three Big Eight titles and a national title in 1990, was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013.
Hurts has not played since suffering a concussion on Dec. 22 against the Commanders.
The Buckeyes will play Notre Dame for the national title on Jan. 20.
The Buckeyes will meet Notre Dame for the national title on Jan. 20.
Banchero picked up where he left off before his injury, nearly leading the Magic to a win.
Madrid, Spain, and Berlin will also host NFL regular-season games in 2025.