A 30-year-old driver is dead after he collided head-on with a transport truck while travelling the wrong way on Highway 410 in Brampton early Wednesday. The crash happened near the Steeles Avenue exit around 3 a.m., the OPP said in a tweet. The driver, who was from Oakville, was heading northbound in the southbound lanes when he collided with the truck in the middle lane, the OPP said. Paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead. The transport truck driver was uninjured. OPP Sgt.