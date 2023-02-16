Freeze Warnings across the Valley tonight!

Our latest winter storm is headed east, but we aren't quite done with the snow up north.

  • Critically Endangered 'Shark Ray' Spotted Swimming in Australian Waters

    A critically endangered bowmouth guitarfish, also known as a shark ray, was spotted swimming in the shallow waters of Fraser Island, Australia, video uploaded on January 18 shows.Drone footage captured by Brett Horne shows the unique species swimming in clear waters, as a school of fish are seen trailing behind the creature.“These things are wild looking and very prehistoric in nature,” Horne told Storyful of the sighting, adding that it was “great to see our waters hosting sanctuary to such an epic creature.”The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) currently lists the species as critically endangered. The IUCN reports that the main threats to this species are from “fishing & harvesting aquatic resources,” as the white fins of shark-like rays “are considered the best quality fins for human consumption and are among the highest valued in the international shark fin trade.”Although the species is often mistaken as a type of shark, they are actually a type of ray. Credit: Brett Horne via Storyful

  • 80 million Americans across 25 states on alert for severe weather

    There could be damaging winds and tornadoes from Texas to Alabama and up to Ohio. Whiteout conditions are likely across the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles, Kansas and southern Nebraska. Snowfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour accompanied with high winds.

  • Winter and spring do battle in Ontario with snow for some, 15°C for others

    From double-digit warmth in the south to double-digit centimetres of snowfall in the north -- the ultimate seasonal divide will take hold of Ontario this week.

  • Bitter cold, snow blast Southwest; Arizona highways closed

    Bitter cold, rain and snow blew across much of the Southwest U.S. on Tuesday, closing stretches of interstate and state highways in northern Arizona where as much as a foot (30 centimeters) of snow was possible and even colder weather on the way. A winter storm warning remains in effect into Wednesday evening for much of northern Arizona and New Mexico, the National Weather Service said. A 40-mile (64-kilometer) stretch of northbound Interstate 17 from Lake Montezuma north to Flagstaff was closed Tuesday evening.

  • Winter storm blasts parts of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland

    An onslaught of snow across Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador is making for a messy morning, as tough road conditions have led to a string of cancellations and delays in both provinces. Between 30 and 45 centimetres of snow was expected for eastern Newfoundland and the province's south coast on Tuesday. In Nova Scotia, Cape Breton was getting hit the hardest by the storm, with over 30 centimetres on the ground by Tuesday morning. In Halifax, at least 15 centimetres had fallen overnight.

  • How Erdogan turned Turkey into a disaster zone

    Emine Filoglu still vividly remembers waking at three o’clock in the morning, aged 13, as a huge earthquake rocked her family’s apartment building in Istanbul.

  • 5.7 magnitude earthquake rattles Romania, 2nd in 2 days

    An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 rattled Romania Tuesday, the second tremor of similar magnitude to shake the country in 24 hours. No serious damage was reported in either case. The quake was reportedly felt in the capital, Bucharest, and the northern city of Cluj in the north.

  • Winter storm watches in forecast for Plains, high wind advisory covers South: US weather updates

    Some areas have been treated to a peek at spring weather, but winter storm watches, wind advisories and other brutal weather are still in forecast.

  • California's snowpack is melting faster than ever before, leaving less available water

    As the state gets drier, and wildfires climb to higher elevations, snow is melting faster and earlier than before — even in the middle of winter.

  • Strong to severe storms possible Thursday

  • Watch: New Zealand's North Island flooded after Cyclone Gabrielle

    Just weeks after Auckland was hit by deadly floods, Cyclone Gabrielle has caused further flooding in the north of New Zealand, with landslides and ocean swells damaging homes and infrastructureView on euronews

  • The Turkey earthquake sliced open an olive grove, creating a chasm right in the middle of it that's deep enough to house a 13-floor building

    Irfan Aksu, a local who lives near the area, said he heard "an incredible sound" like a "battlefield" when the grove was ripped apart.

  • Roads flooded after heavy rain hits Bangkok, Thailand

    Roads were flooded after heavy rain slammed Bangkok, Thailand on February 15. Footage shows cars driving through the deluge in the Udom Suk area of the capital city.

  • Winter storm expected to bring snow, high winds to north-central, northeast Kansas

    A winter storm starting late Wednesday is predicted to bring Topeka a 69% chance for at least one inch of snow and a 13% chance for at least four.

  • Eastern Newfoundland begins digging out after heavy winter storm

    High winds and blowing snow were still affecting visibility on Wednesday morning, as the tail end of a snow storm blew through parts of Newfoundland causing cancellations. The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District made a call just before 6 a.m. to keep all schools in the metro St. John's region closed for the morning. Several schools on the Bonavista Peninsula and in central Newfoundland were either closed or slated for a delayed opening as well. Most of them stayed closed for the da

  • Turkey-Syria earthquake: Before and after satellite pictures highlight devastation

    The road is around 2.7 miles (4.4km) southwest from Islahiye, in the province of Gaziantep, and was one of the areas which had some of the most serious tremors. Islahiye is a railway border town with Syria. The city, beside the Mediterranean Sea in the province of Hatay, was heavily damaged in the earthquake.

  • Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Brothers Survived on Urine and Protein Powder While Trapped in Rubble for 200 Hours

    At least nine rescues have taken place after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake destroyed towns and killed tens of thousands of people in Turkey and Syria

  • Snowy Weather Hits Northern California

    Snow and high winds hit parts of northern California on Tuesday morning, February 14, the National Weather Service said.This footage of snowfall comes from J Bradley Burns, who lives near Ettersburg of Humboldt County.The wintry weather prompted travel warnings early Tuesday. Credit: J Bradley Burns via Storyful

  • Snow Blankets Western Montana Amid Winter Storm Warning

    Snow began falling over parts of western Montana on Tuesday morning, February 14, with the National Weather Service forecasting up to 6 inches of fresh snow through the day and wind gusts of up to 45 mph near the Idaho border.This footage was posted on Twitter by Missoula resident and meteorologist Lewis Dortch just after 10.30 am. Dortch said two inches of snow had already accumulate outside his home. Credit: Lewis Dortch via Storyful

  • Winter storm to bring cold and windy Valentine's Day evening to L.A.

    A winter storm heading for Los Angeles on Tuesday evening prompts a high surf advisory and a cold weather alert for L.A. County.