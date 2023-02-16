Freeze Warnings across the Valley tonight!
Our latest winter storm is headed east, but we aren't quite done with the snow up north.
There could be damaging winds and tornadoes from Texas to Alabama and up to Ohio. Whiteout conditions are likely across the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles, Kansas and southern Nebraska. Snowfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour accompanied with high winds.
From double-digit warmth in the south to double-digit centimetres of snowfall in the north -- the ultimate seasonal divide will take hold of Ontario this week.
Bitter cold, rain and snow blew across much of the Southwest U.S. on Tuesday, closing stretches of interstate and state highways in northern Arizona where as much as a foot (30 centimeters) of snow was possible and even colder weather on the way. A winter storm warning remains in effect into Wednesday evening for much of northern Arizona and New Mexico, the National Weather Service said. A 40-mile (64-kilometer) stretch of northbound Interstate 17 from Lake Montezuma north to Flagstaff was closed Tuesday evening.
An onslaught of snow across Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador is making for a messy morning, as tough road conditions have led to a string of cancellations and delays in both provinces. Between 30 and 45 centimetres of snow was expected for eastern Newfoundland and the province's south coast on Tuesday. In Nova Scotia, Cape Breton was getting hit the hardest by the storm, with over 30 centimetres on the ground by Tuesday morning. In Halifax, at least 15 centimetres had fallen overnight.
Emine Filoglu still vividly remembers waking at three o’clock in the morning, aged 13, as a huge earthquake rocked her family’s apartment building in Istanbul.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 rattled Romania Tuesday, the second tremor of similar magnitude to shake the country in 24 hours. No serious damage was reported in either case. The quake was reportedly felt in the capital, Bucharest, and the northern city of Cluj in the north.
Some areas have been treated to a peek at spring weather, but winter storm watches, wind advisories and other brutal weather are still in forecast.
As the state gets drier, and wildfires climb to higher elevations, snow is melting faster and earlier than before — even in the middle of winter.
Strong to severe storms possible Thursday
Just weeks after Auckland was hit by deadly floods, Cyclone Gabrielle has caused further flooding in the north of New Zealand, with landslides and ocean swells damaging homes and infrastructureView on euronews
Irfan Aksu, a local who lives near the area, said he heard "an incredible sound" like a "battlefield" when the grove was ripped apart.
Roads were flooded after heavy rain slammed Bangkok, Thailand on February 15. Footage shows cars driving through the deluge in the Udom Suk area of the capital city.
A winter storm starting late Wednesday is predicted to bring Topeka a 69% chance for at least one inch of snow and a 13% chance for at least four.
High winds and blowing snow were still affecting visibility on Wednesday morning, as the tail end of a snow storm blew through parts of Newfoundland causing cancellations. The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District made a call just before 6 a.m. to keep all schools in the metro St. John's region closed for the morning. Several schools on the Bonavista Peninsula and in central Newfoundland were either closed or slated for a delayed opening as well. Most of them stayed closed for the da
The road is around 2.7 miles (4.4km) southwest from Islahiye, in the province of Gaziantep, and was one of the areas which had some of the most serious tremors. Islahiye is a railway border town with Syria. The city, beside the Mediterranean Sea in the province of Hatay, was heavily damaged in the earthquake.
At least nine rescues have taken place after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake destroyed towns and killed tens of thousands of people in Turkey and Syria
Snow and high winds hit parts of northern California on Tuesday morning, February 14, the National Weather Service said.This footage of snowfall comes from J Bradley Burns, who lives near Ettersburg of Humboldt County.The wintry weather prompted travel warnings early Tuesday. Credit: J Bradley Burns via Storyful
Snow began falling over parts of western Montana on Tuesday morning, February 14, with the National Weather Service forecasting up to 6 inches of fresh snow through the day and wind gusts of up to 45 mph near the Idaho border.This footage was posted on Twitter by Missoula resident and meteorologist Lewis Dortch just after 10.30 am. Dortch said two inches of snow had already accumulate outside his home. Credit: Lewis Dortch via Storyful
A winter storm heading for Los Angeles on Tuesday evening prompts a high surf advisory and a cold weather alert for L.A. County.