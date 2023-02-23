Freeway Light Posts Bend Back and Forth as Strong Winds Hit Albuquerque

Light posts along a freeway in Albuquerque, New Mexico, were seen bending back and forth in the wind on February 22, as the National Weather Service (NWS) recorded gusts of over 70 miles per hour that day.

Video recorded by Matthew Torrez shows the tall light posts bending and contorting as a result of strong winds. He told Storyful that since “not too much [of] the wind was head on,” the gusts weren’t “blowing my vehicle too bad.”

The NWS clocked wind speeds of 73 miles per hour in the area on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, the NWS said winds would be “calm today compared to yesterday” but would remain strong along the “central mountain chain” and adjacent highlands. Credit: Matthew Tórrez via Storyful

