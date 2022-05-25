Freestyle skier sets new world record on rail

STORY: Tjäder has enjoyed a prolific career in competition with a 2022 Olympic slopestyle bronze medal from Beijing and a 2013–14 FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup slopestyle title to his name.

The idea for the project was born six years ago when Tjäder found out that the American freeskier Tom Wallisch had set a new world record in riding the longest rail at 129.2 metres (424 feet).

The 28-year-old from Östersund revealed: "I have done a lot of tricks on rails before, but never near such a long rail as this. I felt like that would be a good mission to have. And when Tom Wallisch set the record, it looked insane to me. So, I thought, 'I have to try and do that'."

Earlier in May, work began at Stendalen in Åre, Sweden, to build and implement the world's longest rail, eventually measuring 162m.

It took him three days and 127 attempts to land the new Guinness World Record of 154.49 metres, reaching speeds of about 77 kilometres per hour on the rail.