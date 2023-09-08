FreeObamaCare.com | Morning Blend
Get an Obamacare health insurance plan from one of the top healthcare providers in the state, that covers everything and may cost you nothing.
Get an Obamacare health insurance plan from one of the top healthcare providers in the state, that covers everything and may cost you nothing.
FREDERICTON — New Brunswick nursing homes that reported high COVID-19 rates lacked staff and infection-control measures, and did not learn lessons from the 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic, says a report by the province's auditor general. Care homes did not have up-to-date pandemic plans, and the Department of Social Development wasn't able to properly enforce health and safety regulations, Paul Martin concluded in the first volume of his performance audit tabled at the legislative assembly Thursday
TORONTO — Ontario's Ministry of Long-Term Care needs to ensure in-person inspections of nursing homes can take place in a future pandemic and that inspectors can immediately act when residents are at risk of ongoing serious harm, the province's ombudsman said Thursday. A report by Paul Dube on the inspection regime for long-term care homes during the pandemic found shortcomings in "nearly ever aspect" of the inspection branch's processes when COVID-19 hit. "The ministry had no plan or guidelines
The behaviour of Rupesh Seth, who was jailed for more than three years in March, was ruled to be ‘fundamentally incompatible with being a doctor’.
Karen Spencer has explained that Prince William inherited Diana's precious items on his 30th birthday – here's everything you need to know
Rumors that Joe Jonas filed for divorce because Sophie Turner "likes to party" have gone viral, angering fans who think she's being made to look bad.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump hosted a $100,000-a-plate fundraiser for disgraced former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club Thursday night as Giuliani struggles to pay his mounting legal bills. Giuliani, a longtime Trump ally who also served as his lawyer, is facing a barrage of legal fees, fines, sanctions and damages related to his work helping Trump try to overturn the 2020 election and other cases. He was indicted last month along with Trump
Here's a look back at the "Yellowstone" star and his handbag-designer wife's extravagant day, which was dubbed the celebrity wedding of the year.
There's "no way to spin" new polling numbers for the president, said the "Inside Politics" host.
As we enter the autumn the question that many people are asking is ‘has the Ukrainian counter-offensive failed to meet expectations?’
Conan O’Brien’s joke in 2004 about Masterson being “caught soon” took on a darker connotation after the “That ’70s Show” actor was sentenced for two rapes.
Kaia Gerber wears a Paco Rabanne gold bra and skirt in her latest Instagram post that is the gold co-ord version of Elle Fanning's silver disco dress.
Sarah Ferguson has the sweetest reaction to godson Alby Shale's engagement after his brother Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi revealed the happy news…
The reality star also labeled the That '70s Show actor a "rude little boy."
The former New Jersey governor fired back after Trump slammed him during a radio interview.
The Mi-8 helicopter in the photo has the number "62" on it, as does one shown in a video about the defection released by Ukraine.
The court documents filed by Noor Alfallah reportedly request that Al Pacino can have “reasonable visitation” of three-month-old Roman
The party of Donald Trump is suffering from its "banana republic wing," lamented Mike Murphy.
The author Walter Isaacson shared a rare peek into Elon Musk's relationship with one of the mothers of his children, Shivon Zilis, who works at Neuralink.
Princess Eugenie has paid tribute to her grandmother, the late Queen, in an emotional message to mark one year since the monarch's death…
Which she wore in 90-degree heat, mind you.