FreeObamaCare.com | Morning Blend

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Ontario's Ministry of Long-Term Care needs to ensure in-person inspections of nursing homes can take place in a future pandemic and that inspectors can immediately act when residents are at risk of ongoing serious harm, the province's ombudsman said Thursday. A report by Paul Dube on the inspection regime for long-term care homes during the pandemic found shortcomings in "nearly ever aspect" of the inspection branch's processes when COVID-19 hit. "The ministry had no plan or guidelines