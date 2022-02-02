'Freedom Convoy' Supporters Gather on Parliament Hill in Ottawa

Protesters against COVID-19 vaccine mandates gathered in Canada’s capital city of Ottawa for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, February 1.

Footage filmed by Dakota Banks shows supporters cheering as they listen to speakers near Parliament Hill.

Ottawa Police said the demonstration had scaled down over the last 12 hours as of Monday evening, however some traffic and service impacts were expected to continue into Wednesday, according to local officials.

A related demonstration led by a convoy of vehicles continued to block movement on a highway along the Canada-US border in southern Alberta since Saturday in protest against mandates that truckers who are not fully vaccinated must get a PCR test and quarantine when traveling to and from the US.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) took “further action” after protesters at the Coutts border crossing “chose not to comply”, the RCMP said in a statement. Credit: Dakota Banks via Storyful