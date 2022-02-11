'Freedom Convoy' Protesters Enter Fifth Day of Border Blockade in Windsor, Ontario

Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency on Friday, February 11, as a blockade led by protesters opposing vaccine mandates entered its fifth day at a border crossing that connects Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, Michigan.

On Thursday, Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer called on Canadian authorities to “reopen traffic on the bridge,” which she said was the “busiest land border crossing in North America.” Whitmer said the blockade was having a “significant impact on Michigan’s working families who are just trying to do their jobs.”

Footage filmed by Dionne Ayanna, who said it was taken on Thursday, shows tents and Canadian flags on Huron Church Road as speakers blast music. “The Truckers Convoy looks like a street party right now,” she wrote in a tweet.

A large number of vehicles and farm equipment blocked another border crossing, the Emerson Port of Entry between Pembina, North Dakota, and Emerson, Manitoba, on Thursday, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Manitoba.

The Ottawa Police Service reported 25 arrests and more than 1,500 tickets issued as of Thursday during ongoing “Freedom Convoy” protests in Ottawa. Credit: Dionne Ayanna via Storyful