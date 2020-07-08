Freediver Can't Resist Seahorse 'Selfie' in Victoria Waters

Freediver Jules Casey just had to get a video selfie after spotting a seahorse in the waters of Port Phillip Bay, off the coast of the Mornington Peninsula in Victoria, Australia.

Casey, a freediver who regularly shares her underwater exploits on her onebreathdiver Instagram account, posted footage of the close encounter with the tiny sea creature on July 7.

Casey said she “couldn’t resist” the opportunity to get up close, though in a follow-up comment on the post she noted that she didn’t touch the seahorse at any point.

Casey wrote that “most things [underwater] are way too delicate” to hold, and that it’s only if a fish or other marine life “needs rescuing” that she would do so. Credit: Jules Casey via Storyful