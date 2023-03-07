'Free Snow': California Highway Patrol Joke With Followers as Winter Storm Batters Truckee

Heavy snow piled up in Truckee, California, on March 6, after a winter storm battered the Sierra Nevada region, breaking snowfall records.

According to the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab, 2023 is currently the ninth snowiest year since the lab was built in 1946 and the third snowiest year since 1991, with over 48 feet of snowfall since the year began.

This footage, filmed by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Truckee, shows a man holding a “free snow” sign as crews work to remove piles of deep snow from a road.

The National Weather Service warned that snow showers were expected to continue through Wednesday in the Sierra. Credit: CHP Truckee via Storyful