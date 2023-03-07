'Free Snow': California Highway Patrol Joke With Followers as Winter Storm Batters Truckee

Heavy snow piled up in Truckee, California, on March 6, after a winter storm battered the Sierra Nevada region, breaking snowfall records.

According to the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab, 2023 is currently the ninth snowiest year since the lab was built in 1946 and the third snowiest year since 1991, with over 48 feet of snowfall since the year began.

This footage, filmed by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Truckee, shows a man holding a “free snow” sign as crews work to remove piles of deep snow from a road.

The National Weather Service warned that snow showers were expected to continue through Wednesday in the Sierra. Credit: CHP Truckee via Storyful

Latest Stories

  • Penguins Enjoy Snow Day at Calgary Zoo

    A group of penguins enjoyed a February snow day at the Calgary Zoo in Alberta, Canada, as seen in a video released online.This footage, which a representative of the zoo said was captured at the zoo’s outdoor penguin habitat, shows a group of penguins waddling through and climbing up and down piles of snow.“With the recent heavy snowfall hitting our city, many of us chose to stay warm indoors – but not these birds! Watch as our king penguin colony eagerly headed outdoors and into that fresh white powder! It’s winter enrichment at its best,” read a caption accompanying the post. Credit: Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo via Storyful

  • ‘Ghost of the mountains’ spotted running along rocky slopes in India, video shows

    The family of elusive creatures was seen running, jumping and reuniting.

  • Sydney records hottest day in two years as 40C temperatures threaten homes

    Temperatures have reached 40C in parts of eastern Australia as an autumn heatwave saw fires threaten properties and forced schools to be closed. Sydney recorded its hottest day in more than two years with temperatures reaching 37.6 (99.7F) as nearly 40 bushfires broke out, while many people flocked to the beach to enjoy the hot weather. Temperatures in Penrith, which is 35 miles west of Sydney, hit 40.1C (104.2F) on Monday afternoon, while some inland towns reached nearly 41C (105.8F).

  • More snow sneaking into southern Ontario following last week’s winter storm

    A weak clipper will be moving through southern Ontario Monday, bringing snow, rain, and possibly mixed precipitation to the province to start the workweek.

  • Death toll rises to 13; teenager hikers rescued in Southern California: Winter storm updates

    At least 13 deaths were reported from the storm, which began several days ago by dumping several feet of snow in California's mountains. Updates

  • Trapped at home, Southern California woman's front door blocked 9 feet of ice

    With nine feet of snow piled up outside her home in the San Bernardino Mountains of Southern California, Christine Foster said Monday that she and her 76-year-old father remain trapped in their three-story cabin where their supply of food is running low. On Feb. 23, the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for the San Bernardino Mountains, the first in more than three decades. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared states of emergency in 13 counties, including San Bernardino.

  • Mobile home residents in Bass Lake ordered to evacuate. Snow buildup is ‘threat to life’

    An evacuation shelter has been set up at the Oakhurst Community Center.

  • Quick blast of wet snow to start the week in southern Ontario

    A quick clipper system moving through southern Ontario on Monday will bring snow, rain, and possibly mixed precipitation to start the work week.

  • Rains lift SLO County out of drought conditions. How full are lakes and reservoirs?

    Santa Margarita Lake has been overflowing since early January.

  • N.B. farm a dream come true for Toronto family, initial challenges daunting

    When Karen Anderson Ferron agreed to follow her husband Al's lifelong dream of starting a farm, she didn't imagine she'd have to put her corporate marketing skills to use from the very beginning. This time she wasn't making cold calls as a fundraiser, as she had in Toronto, but making calls to gather the information needed to get their farm in New Brunswick up and running. She and her family purchased a farm in Long Settlement, around 20 kilometres southwest of Florenceville-Bristol, not far fro

  • B.C. man cautions against common but toxic plant after exposure caused temporary vision loss

    With spring right around the corner, a B.C. man is warning others about giant hogweed, a highly toxic plant that left him with temporary vision loss — and covered in massive, burning blisters. Giant hogweed is an invasive, noxious weed and in B.C., found mostly in parts of the South Coast and Vancouver Island. It has been observed in Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario and appears to be spreading, according to Nature Conservancy Canada. "This is a hellish plant. It is as hellish as they come," said

  • If Joe Biden can open massive new oil fields, then so can Britain

    It would be the biggest new oil field in decades. It could supply as much as 2pc of all the oil needed by the United States. And it would be large enough by itself to make a significant difference to the global price, dealing yet another blow to Vladimir Putin’s collapsing war machine in Ukraine.

  • Sydney swelters through hottest day in two years

    STORY: Penrith, a suburb in western Sydney, recorded 40.1 degrees Celsius on Monday afternoon - the hottest day since Jan. 26, 2021 - while some inland towns reached nearly 41 degrees.Total fire bans are now in place for multiple regions across most of New South Wales (NSW), while 35 public schools, mostly in inland regions, have been closed due to the severe heat. The hot and dry conditions are likely to persist until Wednesday (March 8), according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

  • Sacramento braces for atmospheric river storm as more rain and snow hit Northern California

    Here’s the timeline of the next storm.

  • Teen Hikers Survive Monster California Snowstorm by Huddling Together for 3 Days

    FacebookLast Sunday, Riley Ramirez and Cole White were dropped off for what was supposed to be a 10-day hike through part of the Pacific Crest Trail. The 17-year-old boys were experienced hikers, but were ill-prepared for the late February snowstorm about to slam into the Southern California mountains, burying some areas in up to seven feet of snow.“They knew there was weather. But I don’t think they expected the amount,” San Bernardino County sheriff ’s Sgt. John Scalise told the Associated Pre

  • Coldest night of the year expected on Tuesday

    Temperatures could drop to minus 15C in Scottish glens.

  • 10 million Americans under winter alerts as snow continues to slam West Coast mountains

    Ten million people are under winter weather alerts in the western U.S. as snow continues to hit the region. Heavy snow is expected in the mountains of California, with the Central Sierra forecast to get an additional 1 to 3 feet of snow expected to fall throughout the day on Sunday. The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab in Soda Springs, California, recorded 563 inches, or almost 47 feet of snow, so far this season.

  • City warns of icy road conditions due to snow, lower temperatures

    The city is warning Calgarians that snow and low temperatures could cause icy road conditions. Snowfall started Sunday and is expected to continue into Monday, Chris McGeachy, a spokesperson with Calgary's Mobility office said in an emailed statement. That snowfall, combined with low temperatures, may lead to slippery roads. "We're reminding everyone to prepare before heading out on their trips, bundle up and leave plenty of time to get to where they need to go," McGeachy said. Crews are current

  • Teen backpackers huddled together for days to survive snowstorm on Pacific Crest Trail

    Two 17-year-olds were rescued by helicopter near Mt. San Gorgonio as they attempted a 10-day trip. The winter weather has forced multiple rescues throughout the region.

  • Tales of frustration and fear as crews slowly clear snow in San Bernardino Mountains

    Crews struggle to clear roads in the San Bernardino Mountains as frustration grows among stranded residents.