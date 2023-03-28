Free school meals coming to thousands of students in New Mexico
It's a new era for all New Mexico students. The opportunity to enjoy a health breakfast or lunch, free of charge.
Younger siblings will have their exam results boosted as part of a raft of unusual incentives to encourage Chinese families to have more children.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s restrictive education policies and push for “parental rights” have resulted in multiple books being banned from public schools. This month, fallout ensued when a civil rights film was pulled for review and a principal was forced out over a piece of classical art.
STORY: Police began receiving calls of a shooter at The Covenant School at 10:13 a.m.. Officers could hear gunfire coming from the school's second floor, Don Aaron, a spokesperson for Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, told reporters.The shooter had at least two semi-automatic rifles and a handgun, Aaron said. Two officers from a five-member team shot at her in what Aaron described as a lobby area and she was dead by 10:27 a.m..Besides the deceased, no one else was shot, Aaron said.The Covenant School, founded in 2001, is a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church in the Green Hills neighborhood of Nashville with about 200 students, according to the school's website. The school serves preschool through 6th graders and held an active shooter training program in 2022, WTVF-TV reported.
"When will it end?" wrote first-grade teacher Melissa Tempel on Twitter after the Waukesha, Wisconsin school board banned rainbow-themed songs from an upcoming concert
Warren wants Biden to take student-debt relief a step further by cracking down on the programs that harm borrowers, in a letter exclusive to Insider.
Three GOP lawmakers recently introduced a new plan to use an oversight law to overturn Biden's student-debt relief, but it faces a tough road ahead.
As news of the elementary school shooting at the Covenant School in suburban Nashville unfolded, local TV reporter Hannah McDonald was not only trying to report impartially on a local tragedy that took the lives of three students and three adults, she was trying to keep track of more personal developments. She later shared the […]
Universal school vouchers are now law in Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis signed the plan Monday morning at a private school in Miami. He called it the largest expansion in state— and perhaps— US history. While not officially effective until July 1, the bill opens up taxpayer-funded scholarships for private schooling to any K-12 student in the state, regardless of income or ability. Low-income families would still get priority, and homeschooled students can get access to the funds for educational supplies. "That empowers parents,” said DeSantis shortly before the bill signing. “That’s providing a parent with options to be able to find the best school for the child.”
A 28-year-old, who identified as transgender, has shot dead three children aged nine and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee. Audrey Elizabeth Hale, who was once a student there, was killed by police after a confrontation with officers following the attack at the Covenant School. Police said the "lone zealot", who lived in Nashville, was armed with two assault-type weapons, and a handgun.
The UN Convention on the Rights of the Child outlines children’s right to peaceful assembly.
“There was a lot of ‘Don’t you dare say anything’ or ‘You didn’t see that’ happening."
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former student killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school in Nashville on Monday, armed with two “assault-style” weapons and a handgun after elaborately planning the massacre by drawing out a detailed map and conducting surveillance of the building, police said. The massacre at The Covenant School in Nashville was the latest in a series of mass shootings in a country that has grown increasingly unnerved by bloodshed in schools. The victims i
TORONTO — One word you don't expect to hear at the boardroom table is "love." But at Indigenous-owned tech company Animikii, you can find it everywhere — including in company decisions about hiring, remote work and flexibility. The company says centring love in its decisions — from accepting clients to partnering with investors to supporting employees during a global pandemic — is key to its success, now and for generations to come. Animikii uses as a guide the Anishinaabe Seven Grandfather Teac
Daya Brown has a new goal before she moves into a dorm at Duke: She wants to tell other teens how she got so many acceptance letters and scholarship offers.
A local student from Milton, Aliyah Ishmail, has been selected as one of the Wilfrid Laurier University's Scholars Award program recipients. The prestigious scholarship supports high-achieving students in their academic and career pursuits through mentorship, experiential learning opportunities, and community engagement. The Wilfrid Laurier University Scholars Award program is the university's most distinguished entrance scholarship, providing recipients with $40,000 over four years. Students ar
Bright colours and smiling faces adorn a giant set of steps inside the Hanwell Park Academy, a new kindergarten to Grade 8 school about 15 kilometres southwest of Fredericton. Artist Laura Forrester is putting the finishing touches on a mural that covers the front of the "learning stairs," as they are called, in the cafeteria space. This project was unique for Forrester, because most of the murals she has done have been on flat surfaces, whereas this one had her lying down or crouching in an awk
More people are finding a college degree just isn't worth it. Blame student debt, a hot labor market, and political battles over higher education.
A teacher in Brazil has died after a 13-year-old student stabbed her alongside three other teachers and two classmates at a public school in Sao Paulo city, state Secretary of Public Safety Guilherme Derrite said on Monday. The other teachers affected are not at risk and the injuries to students were minor, said Sao Paulo's Secretary of Education, Renato Feder, who added a three-day mourning period will be declared in honor of the teacher who died. Military police would typically have rescued the teacher via helicopter but, as she was in cardiac arrest, the rescue had to take place by land and she passed away, Derrite told journalists outside the school where the attack happened in the west of Sao Paulo.
“Tutoring at sea has become much more common since people are spending more time on their yachts,” says one expert.
Parents and students are planning to protest Monday outside Seminole Ridge Community High School. The disagreement is over a new policy on bathroom use for students.