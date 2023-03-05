Free school meals bill
Senate passes legislation to provide free breakfast and lunch at school, House will vote next
Senate passes legislation to provide free breakfast and lunch at school, House will vote next
A prominent Northern historian will soon be the new head of Yukon University's Indigenous governance program, and at least one fellow scholar is raising questions about some of Ken Coates's writing on residential schools. Crystal Gail Fraser, a Gwichyà Gwich'in woman originally from Inuvik, N.W.T., who's now an assistant professor of history and native studies at the University of Alberta, says the argument put forward by Coates in a 2014 essay is akin to telling Indigenous people to "get over i
Teachers in Florida are set to be banned from using transgender pronouns under a bill backed by Ron DeSantis, the Republican governor.
Four of the nine justices graduated throughout the 1970s, a time when the average student loan debt was around $1,000.
Fresno State professor emeritus of history weighs in on current controversy in a commentary.
Some Acadian groups are renewing calls for the Université de Moncton to be renamed as the school celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The university was named after the city — which was named for Robert Monckton, an 18th-century British military figure who was involved in the deportation of Acadians. The issue of whether to rename the Université de Moncton goes back as far as the university's incorporation in 1963. According to a local historian, the "yes" and "no" camps on the issue are t
It all comes down to one thing: Do the cases have standing? If not, the Supreme Court can't even touch the other claims against student-debt relief.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas was censured Saturday in a rare move by his state party over votes that included supporting new gun safety laws after the Uvalde school shooting in his district. The Republican Party of Texas voted 57-5 with one abstention, underlining how the two-term congressman's willingness to break with conservatives on key issues during his short time in office has caused GOP activists and some colleagues to bristle. That independent streak i
At first glance, Zhiji Dong, who goes by Jimmy, might seem like an ordinary eight-year-old who loves sports and video games. But the South Surrey third-grader is also one of the world's smartest pupils. In February, Dong received a grand-honour award from the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY) for being one of about 4,000 top scorers in above-grade-level tests, which identify students in Grades 2 to 12 with high academic abilities. "It was super exciting," said Dong's mother, Na Liu.
SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Government inspectors in New Brunswick have shut down a child-care facility in Saint John, saying they found evidence that the 40 children being cared for were facing risks to their health and safety. The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development confirmed Friday it had revoked the licence for the Rhymes & Chymes Daycare. An inspection report dated Feb. 28 found numerous deficiencies, including evidence of inadequate training and the fact that two educators did n
The university watchdog is “actively engaged” in discussions with a London college amid concerns about its alleged links to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ “recruitment hub”.
Supreme Court justices weren't convinced the Missouri-based student-loan company should be involved in a lawsuit to block Biden's debt relief.
Course options for students are now available at the new Saskatchewan Distance Learning Corporation (Sask DLC) website as students and career counsellors begin planning class schedules for the 2023-24 school year. The province made the announcement on March 1. Sask DLC will offer more than 180 online courses for Kindergarten to Grade 12 students, including more than 120 high school courses with unique electives such as Animation, Astronomy, Paleontology, IT Fundamentals, Equine Studies, and Inte
Army recruiters struggling to meet enlistment goals say one of their biggest hurdles is getting into high schools, where they can meet students one on one. During three days of back-to-back meetings across Chicago last month, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth spoke with students, school leaders, college heads, recruiters and an array of young people involved in ROTC or junior ROTC programs.
Courtesy of the familyA 16-year-old student athlete in Houston, Texas, is demanding—with the backing of the American Civil Liberties Union—that her school district answer for discrimination during her time as a top runner on a cross-country team.In a letter sent to Spring Branch Independent School District leaders, the girl’s family and ACLU attorneys allege that the district’s “biased dress code policy and enforcement” and “unequal treatment” toward girls on the cross-country team likely run af
Bipartisanship depends on who's in charge. Currently it "looks like it's Marjorie Taylor Greene and extreme MAGA Republicans," says one Dem.
Israeli Cabinet ministers on Sunday advanced a bill that would allow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to keep a $270,000 donation he received from a relative to pay for his legal bills as he fights corruption charges. The bill is part of a proposed overhaul of Israel's legal system by Netanyahu's new government. The plan has drawn fierce protests for over two months in Israel, the largest seen in years.
Recent university graduates will be able to apply for the 24-week intensive course, held in Highgrove, Gloucestershire.
Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Library of CongressWhen free speech and open expression are discussed in the context of higher education, the focus has typically been on undergraduates and their ability to engage in discourse and debate. While far too many students regularly report self-censoring and express concern over their reputation, many faculty, too, spend their time on campus working in fear, and worry about asking questions and sharing their opinions.I’ve seen my prof
On graduation day Friday, 56 recruits from Class 464 of the L.A.
The questionable marketers were dubbed "trauma entrepreneurs" by the Michigan State University community as they continue to mourn February's tragedy.