Free jazz classes for underserved kids at Community Music School on E. Delavan
Free jazz classes for underserved kids at Community Music School on E. Delavan
Free jazz classes for underserved kids at Community Music School on E. Delavan
The rock icon said he "didn't want to start complaining," but called one musical style "rubbish" in an interview with The Telegraph.
The piano player with the buttery voice may be a Country Music Hall of Fame member, but he's a pop star through and through
Six seasons of the UK show "Naked Attraction" premiered on Max last month. The dating series has caused a stir due to the explicit nature of the show.
Len Goodman’s cause of death has been revealed months after the Dancing with the Stars judge died at 78. Goodman’s death certificate says that he died after the prostate cancer spread to his bones, according to a report from The Daily Express. It was on April 22 that Goodman’s agent confirmed that the Strictly Come …
Two weeks after the world lost soap vet Billy Miller, his former on-screen missus is paying tribute. Miller died on Sept. 15, at age 43, following a lengthy battle with bipolar disorder. On Saturday, The Young and the Restless‘ Amelia Heinle, whose Victoria Newman was once married to Miller’s Billy Abbott, posted a photo of …
School districts across Texas are struggling to find enough security personnel to place on every campus, as now required by state law. But one North Texas district says it found a model that works.
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for New College of Florida, the traditionally progressive public liberal arts college that was taken over by allies of Gov. Ron DeSantis as part of his “war on woke,” last week threatened to sue a group of former faculty members and students who have formed an alternative online institute named “Alt New College" after departing the school following the takeover. Alt New College says on its website that it was created to teach free and subsidized courses and to pre
Fans have long questioned one element of the hit show’s storyline
Katy Perry explained why "I Kissed A Girl" doesn't age well.
Promoting his new movie, The Creator, director Gareth Edwards has come out all lightsabers blazing. “The stuff that is out there on the internet about what happened on that film – there is so much inaccuracy about the whole thing,” he told the industry podcast The Business last week.
Look what we made them do! NBC’s Sunday Night Football recruited Carson Daly to explain the rules of the game to new fans (aka Swifites) prior to the Chiefs vs. Jets kickoff. “We got a call from our friends at NBC sports asking us to put tonight’s story in language that the legions of Swifties …
Cuddle up and watch "Dune," "Scarface," "Silver Linings Playbook," and "My Best Friend's Wedding" on the streaming giant.
The rock band is going on their biggest headlining tour since the 2022 death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
UPDATE: “Dancing With the Stars” Season 32 premiere jumped to 6.5 million total viewers and recorded a 1.08 rating among Adults 18-49 in multiplatform+3 day viewing metrics provided by Nielsen — that’s a growth of 1.72 million in total viewers and by 69% in the key demo. The Season 32 premiere of “Dancing With the …
Musk played Diablo IV, one of his favorite games, on a giant curved monitor, calling it "remarkably complex in interesting ways at max difficulty."
Hugh Jackman also smiled in photos with Ryan Reynolds and their 'Deadpool 3' director Shawn Levy
The Poosh founder, 44, was sent the sweet gift after Barker returned to the European leg of his tour with Blink-182
Netflix has dropped a first-look trailer for Leave the World Behind, the apocalyptic thriller starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke. Check it out qabove. “There’s no going back to normal,” Ali’s character G.H. Scott warns Amanda and Clay Sandford (Roberts, Hawke) as a massive cyberattack begins taking a horrifying toll on the world. …
Some of the most iconic, memorable horror movie roles have been played by children. Here's what they're doing now.
"You don't like my look?" Kimmel asked in a send-up of the fraught phone conversation on 'The Kardashians' season 4 premiere, which also featured Kim revealing she's in a "Not Kourtney" group chat