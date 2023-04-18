Free event for kidney patients, caregivers, health care professionals
Happening all next week is a free event to provide resources for people who’ve received a kidney transplant, or who need one.
Happening all next week is a free event to provide resources for people who’ve received a kidney transplant, or who need one.
Emma Watson celebrated her 33rd birthday with a slew of Instagram photos, including one in a crop top that showed off her epic abs and a peek of underboob.
“Trust me: by this time next year, everyone you know will be on this drug.” It was a bold claim, made by a well-known LA designer at a supper last February. Although I nodded along – even getting her to spell out the name of the wonder weight-loss jab I’d never heard of – inside, I was scoffing.
After 12 years of symptoms, Victoria Rennison learned she had microscopic colitis. The inflammatory bowel disease requires a biopsy for diagnosis.
The Black Sabbath rocker, 74, previously said he struggles with walking due to symptoms of his Parkinson’s disease
Researchers have identified three dietary factors that could be most to blame for the increase in type 2 diabetes. The findings are based on a research model of dietary intake in 184 countries, by researchers at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University in America.
Hamlin also confirmed he plans on returning to the NFL during a press conference on Tuesday
Dame Deborah James spent six years campaigning for wider awareness of bowel cancer
Anna Ramsey was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer last year, but is now cancer free and set to take part in The Show by Breast Cancer Now
"It is not ideal that the dream team who overturned Roe v. Wade may soon decide whether to greenlight the sequel," the HBO host joked
The paper mill shut down Friday as authorities search for the source of a rare fungus suspected of sickening nearly 100 workers.
As various countries continue to report high levels of invasive group A streptococcal (iGAS) infections — which cause severe illness, and in rare cases death within days — Canadian physicians are also raising alarms over a rise in serious cases this season. The infections are linked to a common, often-harmless bacteria known as group A streptococcus. Usually it's known for milder illnesses like strep throat or scarlet fever, which are typically treated with antibiotics. But when bacteria enter t
A judge has temporarily halted enforcement of a Colorado ban on what experts consider unproven treatments to reverse medical abortions at a religious clinic that alleged in a lawsuit that the newly signed law violated its Constitutional rights. Judge Daniel Domenico, who noted that Colorado is the only state to ban the treatment, issued the temporary restraining order over the weekend after Bella Health and Wellness argued that barring them from prescribing the so-called “abortion pill reversal” treatment violates their First Amendment right to free speech and religious exercise. The idea of reversing a medical abortion has become a flashpoint in the clash over reproductive rights nationwide after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, leaving abortion up to the states. Roughly a dozen states have passed laws in the preceding years compelling abortion providers to inform their patients about the “reversal" treatment.
Matthew Kacsmaryk, who was nominated by Trump, has been called out for his extreme stances against the LGBTQ+ community and reproductive rights.
A deadly, drug resistant fungus sparking concern in the United States has been detected in very small numbers in Alberta, and experts say vigilance will be key in the battle to prevent outbreaks in hospitals and care homes. Calling it a "serious global health threat," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned recently that Candida auris (C. auris) is spreading at an alarming rate in U.S. health-care facilities. According to Alberta Health, four cases have been confirmed in the provin
Here's how to get a healthy 'gut microbiome' and boost your physical and mental health.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is investigating whether frozen organic strawberries that have been linked to a hepatitis A outbreak in the U.S. were sold in Canada, too.
The FDA on Tuesday said people over 65 and those at high risk for coronavirus can get a second COVID booster shot. What to know about the vaccine.
Sophie Walker was diagnosed with Wilms tumour - a rare type of kidney cancer - in 2017 and her twin sister has been experiencing symptoms since.
“Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what,” the singer told fans after sharing that she's "always struggled with my weight"
The number of invasive group A streptococcal infections (GAS) has increased by 55 per cent in Quebec compared to its pre-pandemic average, according to data from the last semester collected by the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS). According to the Government of Canada, group A streptococci are bacteria that commonly cause mild illnesses such as throat infections or sinusitis. Complications related to "flesh-eating bacteria" infections can be severe. In the worst cases, the skin and