'Free Afghanistan': Hundreds Protest at the United Nations in New York as Taliban Seize Kabul

Hundreds protested outside the United Nations (UN) in New York calling to “free Afghanistan” on August 15 as the Taliban seized control of Kabul.

The Taliban swept into the Afghanistan capital on Sunday and entered the presidential palace, while members of the government fled after the nation’s acting interior minister promised a peaceful transition of power, according to news reports-.

This footage taken by Brendan Gutenschwager shows the crowd near the UN headquarters before marching in the streets chanting “free, free Afghanistan”. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful