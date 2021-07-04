Freddy Peralta strikes out seven
Brewers starter Freddy Peralta collects seven strikeouts over six innings of work against the Pirates
The treatment of Jalen Harris looks punitively harsh when coinciding with the recent hirings of those with a history of abuse.
After Taylor was given NBA Finals hosting duties in 2020, Nichols commented that Taylor had been promoted at her expense due to 'diversity.'
Chestnut broke his own record, even if no one watching at home was able to see it happen.
No matter who wins, Craig will get a championship ring.
The Bucks and Suns will meet in the NBA Finals.
Making the Olympics and eventually medalling has been Canada's stated goal for over a decade, and still it eludes them.
A legendary career has come to an end.
England is going back home, with something to play for.
Toronto is gaining ground on Tampa in the standings.
Dominique Ducharme has been here before.
The 100-meter dash winner at the U.S. Olympic trials is out of the event.
The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the verge of defending as Stanley Cup champions, taking a 3-0 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens with a 6-3 victory Friday night.
Santiago Espinal went deep for the first time in his MLB career and was really feeling the love from his teammates in the dugout afterwards.
Even with the arena at a fraction of its capacity and despite their team trailing for more than 58 minutes, the fans at Montreal's Bell Centre were never quiet on Friday night.
Denmark's journey at the European Championship is headed to London.
'I promise I'll be your World Champ next year.'
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto FC fired head coach Chris Armas on Sunday in the wake of a 7-1 loss at D.C. United, the club’s sixth straight defeat. Under the first-year coach, Toronto (1-8-2) is winless in seven and languishing in last place in the 27-team league. Toronto is mired in its second-worst start to a season. Only 2012, when the team lost its first nine games and didn’t reach the five-point mark until its 13th outing (1-10-2), was worse. Toronto has had several problems this season, with the
Toronto FC fired head coach Chris Armas on Sunday in the wake of a humiliating 7-1 loss at D.C. United, the club's sixth-straight defeat. Under the first-year coach, Toronto (1-8-2) is winless in seven and languishing in last place in the 27-team league. Toronto is mired in its second-worst start to an MLS season. Only 2012, when the team lost its first nine games and didn't reach the five-point mark until its 13th outing (1-10-2), was worse. That run cost Aron Winter, the team's head coach and
LONDON (AP) — The European Championship is coming to Wembley Stadium for the final three games of the tournament. Italy will take on Spain on Tuesday in the first semifinal match and Denmark will face England on Wednesday in the other. The Euro 2020 final is scheduled for next Sunday. ITALY After failing to qualify for the last World Cup, Italy has set a national team record of 32 unbeaten matches. Five of them have come at Euro 2020. The team earned victories over Turkey, Switzerland and Wales
PRAGUE, Czech Republic (AP) — A day after the Czech Republic was eliminated from the European Championship, team captain Vladimír Darida retired from international soccer. The 30-year-old Hertha Berlin playmaker missed the 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in the round of 16 with an unspecified injury and came on as a substitute in the 2-1 loss to Denmark in the Euro 2020 quarterfinals on Saturday. Since his debut in a warmup match for Euro 2012 against Israel, Darida played 76 games for the nati