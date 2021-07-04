Freddy Peralta strikes out seven

The Canadian Press

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto FC fired head coach Chris Armas on Sunday in the wake of a 7-1 loss at D.C. United, the club’s sixth straight defeat. Under the first-year coach, Toronto (1-8-2) is winless in seven and languishing in last place in the 27-team league. Toronto is mired in its second-worst start to a season. Only 2012, when the team lost its first nine games and didn’t reach the five-point mark until its 13th outing (1-10-2), was worse. Toronto has had several problems this season, with the