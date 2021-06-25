Freddy Galvis's sliding stop

The Canadian Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tony Santillan allowed one run in six innings to earn his first major league victory and Nick Castellanos hit a two-run homer, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a 5-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night. Santillan (1-1) gave up three hits, struck out eight and walked three in his third big league start. He also doubled in the third inning for his first career hit. The Braves, who score nearly half their runs via home runs, went ahead 1-0 on Freddie Freeman's 17th hom