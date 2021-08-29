Freddy Galvis' sac fly
Freddy Galvis drives in J.T. Realmuto on a sacrifice fly to center field, extending the Phillies' lead to 2-0 in the bottom of the 1st
A bronze medal for Canada at the Paralympics hung in the balance of controversy at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
There's so much more than meets the eye with the Kotkaniemi offer sheet.
The Toronto Raptors have added a little more depth and versatility.
Juan Encarnacion was arrested in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and was set to be presented before a judge on Saturday.
Abdul Alhassan is now thee seventh UFC fighter in history with at least three knockouts in under one minute.
What you need to know about sports betting as the laws surrounding single-event wagering in Canada officially loosen up on Friday.
Natalie Spooner scored twice and had an assist to lead Canada to a 7-0 quarterfinal win over Germany in the women's world hockey championship Saturday.
NFL preseason might have its latest victim.
The 2002 Scotty Cameron putter made its way to the US only days before auction.
Canada's Stefan Daniel has won bronze in Tokyo. The Calgary native placed third in the men's Para triathlon PTS5 event on Sunday in Japan with a time of 59 minutes 22 seconds.
The Texans are seeking three first-round draft picks and two second-round selections, a team that dropped out of trade discussions with Houston told Yahoo Sports.
Love still has two years and $60 million on his contract.
After Tokyo, Andre De Grasse is no stranger to high expectations. He intends to keep meeting them.
Hayes, who was arrested in Los Angeles last month, gasped, “I can’t breathe” multiple times before the officer removed his knee from Hayes’ neck.
Chris Bassitt had surgery on his eye Aug. 24 and returned to the Oakland Coliseum four days later.
Unless they have an exemption, NBA refs will need to get vaccinated or find a new line of work.
Max Verstappen was declared the winner of the race because he won the pole on Saturday. Drivers will receive half points for the "race."
BURNLEY, England (AP) — Patrick Bamford’s late equalizer rescued Leeds a point in a 1-1 draw at Burnley to leave both sides chasing their first Premier League win of the season. The opener from Chris Wood was the 30,000th goal scored since the start of the Premier League in 1992. Matt Lowton had time to take aim with a low shot and Wood got the faintest of touches to deflect the ball beyond goalkeeper Illan Meslier for his first goal of the season in the 61st minute. But one moment of magic from
With Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins reportedly expected to miss the entire season, where should you draft Gus Edwards?
T.Y. Hilton reportedly suffered an injury in practices last week, but the extent and details are unkown.