Freddy Fermin swats two home runs

The Canadian Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Hall of Fame broadcaster Eric Nadel returned to the Texas Rangers radio booth Friday night to call his first game of the season after he missed the first 109 games while taking time to get treatment for some mental health issues. The 72-year-old Nadel is in his 45th season as part of Rangers broadcasts. When announcing before the season that he would be taking time away, Nadel said he was dealing with anxiety, insomnia and depression. During the pregame show before the te