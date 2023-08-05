Freddy Fermin swats two home runs

The Royals’ seven-game winning streak at this point of the season is so rare it hasn’t been done in 116 years.
Alexa Cardona threw a perfect strike at Bruce Blakeman's head during a parade, earning kudos from Yankees centerfielder Harrison Bader at Yankee Stadium.
Davis Schneider will have the chance to show whether his outstanding Triple-A production will translate to the major leagues.
Tucker Barnhart threw with all the speed of a slow-pitch beer league — and it actually worked against the Atlanta Braves.
BOSTON (AP) — Brandon Belt hit a solo homer over the Green Monster and had a go-ahead single, George Springer went 4-for-4 and the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Saturday for their second straight win after losing their first seven against them this season. The game ended on a double play when Connor Wong hit a drive that Kevin Kiermaier caught at the base of the left-centre field wall and fired to second to double up Reese McGuire, who had raced toward home and was standin
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was pulled from the mound by the Los Angeles Angels after only four innings Thursday night due to cramping in his pitching hand and fingers. The two-way superstar pitched scoreless three-hit ball with four strikeouts against the Seattle Mariners, and he had thrown only 59 pitches. Ohtani also had problems with cramps during the Angels' just-completed trip, leaving consecutive games early with lower-body cramping. Ohtani remained in the game at Angel Stadium a
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Manager Phil Nevin said it will likely be a couple more days before the Los Angeles Angels finalize when Shohei Ohtani will make his next pitching start. Ohtani went only four innings in a 5-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night due to cramping in his pitching hand and fingers. Ohtani said the cramping was largely in his right middle finger. Nevin was optimistic that Ohtani's next start — which would be on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants — wouldn't ne
Alek Manoah struck out five batters in 6 2/3 innings, while Toronto's offense ignited for five home runs to power a 7-3 win
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Hall of Fame broadcaster Eric Nadel returned to the Texas Rangers radio booth Friday night to call his first game of the season after he missed the first 109 games while taking time to get treatment for some mental health issues. The 72-year-old Nadel is in his 45th season as part of Rangers broadcasts. When announcing before the season that he would be taking time away, Nadel said he was dealing with anxiety, insomnia and depression. During the pregame show before the te
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former World Series MVP Cole Hamels has retired after his attempt at a comeback with his hometown San Diego Padres fell short. The Padres, who signed Hamels to a minor league contract in February, announced Hamels' retirement Friday. The left-hander's agent, John Boggs, confirmed that the 15-year veteran was calling it quits. Hamels, 39, made one start for the Atlanta Braves in 2020 and hasn’t pitched since then. The four-time All-Star had shoulder surgery in 2021. Hamels, who w
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joan Adon retired his first 17 batters and the Washington Nationals beat the sloppy Cincinnati Reds 7-3 on Saturday, handing them their fifth consecutive defeat. Lane Thomas knocked in two runs and scored twice to help the last-place Nationals match a season best with their third straight win. The 24-year-old Adon (1-0), in his second stint with Washington this season and making his first major league start since July 7, 2022, was working on a perfect game with two outs in the
NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Volpe hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the sixth inning, helping the New York Yankees to a 4-3 win over the Houston Astros on Thursday night in a rematch of last season's American League Championship Series. Giancarlo Stanton and Billy McKinney hit back-to-back homers in the first inning for the Yankees, who beat the Astros at home for the first time since June 26, 2022. Houston completed its four-game ALCS sweep of New York with a pair of wins in the Bronx. Thursday's win
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. homered and stole a base, Michael Massey also went deep and the Kansas City Royals won their seventh straight game with a 7-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night. Witt became the first player in MLB history with at least 20 home runs and 30 stolen bases in each of his first two seasons. Dairon Blanco drove in three runs and stole three bases for Kansas City. The Royals are in last place in the AL Central and have the second-fewest wins in bas
BOSTON — Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen was a late scratch for Saturday afternoon's game against the Boston Red Sox due to right wrist inflammation. Jansen, who was initially in the starting lineup, has 15 home runs and 49 RBIs in 72 games this season. Alejandro Kirk took his place behind the plate. Davis Schneider, who hit a home run in his first Major League at-bat in Toronto's 7-3 win over Boston on Friday, got another start at second base. Right-hander Jose Berrios (8-7) started on t
CHICAGO (AP) — Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell was ejected in the bottom of the third inning Thursday night against the Chicago Cubs. Bell was tossed by plate umpire Derek Thomas for jumping onto the field and arguing animately. Reds starter Luke Weaver had just issued his third straight walk, to Jeimer Candelario, forcing in a run and putting Chicago ahead 4-1. Bell was booted for the sixth time this season and 26th time in his career. ___ AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb The Associated Pr
Davis Schneider homered in his first major league at-bat and the Toronto Blue Jays tied their season-high with five home runs in a 7-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Friday night. “I was smiling the whole way around the bases and into the dugout,” Schneider said. Whit Merrifield, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Daulton Varsho and Matt Chapman also went deep to help the Blue Jays (61-50) increase their lead over Boston (57-52) for the third and final wild-card spot in the American League.
NEW YORK (AP) — Yainer Diaz hit a three-run homer in the first inning off a struggling Luis Severino, Yordan Alvarez homered in the fifth to knock out the right-hander and the Houston Astros beat the New York Yankees 7-3 on Friday night. Rookie Hunter Brown (8-7) won consecutive starts for the first time since April, allowing two runs and five hits in six innings. Brown struck out four, walked one and got eight groundouts — three on the first pitch. Kyle Tucker added a two-out two-run RBI double
Yankees say veteran Anthony Rizzo is dealing with post-concussion syndrome resulting from collision with Padres' Fernando Tatis, return date uncertain.
The Kansas City Royals continue to win in different ways, as Friday became a night Bobby Witt Jr. won’t soon forget.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor has been placed on the 10-day injured list with an oblique strain, leaving Cleveland without one of its top power hitters for the time being. Naylor sat out the team's past two games in Houston with the injury, which had been bothering him for longer. The Guardians, who enter the weekend 2 1/2 games behind first-place Minnesota in the AL Central, made the move with Naylor — retroactive to Tuesday — on Friday before opening a three-game series