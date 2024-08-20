Freddie Freeman's run-saving catch
Freddie Freeman climbs the ladder to make a run-saving catch, robbing Cal Raleigh of a hit in the 6th inning
Freddie Freeman climbs the ladder to make a run-saving catch, robbing Cal Raleigh of a hit in the 6th inning
Parker Meadows somehow robbed what should have been a two-run home run late Wednesday in Seattle.
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman announced that his 3-year-old son is out of the hospital and now home with his family.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap all the action from this past weekend in baseball including the Little League Classic and the final Battle of the Bay in Oakland. The two also make their pick for the player of the weekend.
The Atlanta Braves suffered another major injury in their lineup, with Austin Riley fracturing his right hand when he was hit by a pitch on Sunday.
Shohei Ohtani is on the verge of becoming the sixth player in MLB history to tally 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season.
Daniels, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, will start his rookie season as QB1.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Indiana Fever have won two consecutive games coming out of the WNBA's Olympics break, beating the Seattle Storm on Sunday, 92–75.
The Raiders' QB1 competition might not have a clear answer yet.
It's not easy for a rookie to pick up Andy Reid's offense and play a big role right away. Xavier Worthy could be an exception.
The White Sox are 38.5 games back from the last AL wild-card spot.
The Boston Red Sox are activating first baseman Triston Casas for Friday's matchup with the Baltimore Orioles. Casas has been out since April due to torn cartilage in his rib cage.
The U.S. is back on top of the world, recapturing the top slot in the rankings after falling as far as fifth earlier this year.
Buehler struggled with control in a loss to the Brewers in his first game since mid-June.
Charles Robinson joins Frank Schwab direct from his training camp tour to go behind the scenes on the latest news around the NFL.
Wood appeared in five NFL games.
It's position preview week at Yahoo Fantasy and the pod and there may be no other position in fantasy that is more essential to one's success than getting it right at the running back position. Pinch hitting for Matt Harmon as the host, Scott Pianowski is joined by Dalton Del Don to break down every angle of the RB position in 2024. Pianowski and Del Don attempt to identify the potential league winners, sleepers and fades at the RB position this season.
Hall, Jr. was selected 54th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.
Ryan hurt himself while throwing a slider in the fifth inning against the Pirates on Saturday.
Duran and the Red Sox apologized in a joint statement issued by the team.