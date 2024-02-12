Fred Warner on Dre Greenlaw injury: 'It's sickening'

The Canadian Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mecole Hardman didn't immediately know he had made the game-ending touchdown catch in the Super Bowl to give the Kansas City Chiefs their second straight championship. No, it took a minute for the moment to hit the Chiefs wide receiver. “I blacked out man,” Hardman said after making the catch. “I forgot we actually won the game.” Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes sprinted after him in the end zone and shared the good news. “I threw a touchdown to this dude to