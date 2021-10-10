Fred VanVleet says Raptors should be a playoff team
The Raptors have a long way to go before they can be considered a title contender, but VanVleet is setting the bar high for this season.
Captain John Tavares scored a goal and set up another to help the Toronto Maple Leafs win their fourth in a row in their pre-season finale on Saturday.
Max Fried pitched six sharp innings and Atlanta’s bullpen held on, sending the Braves over the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 Saturday.
Connor McDavid to hit 150 points? Washington and Pittsburgh to each miss the playoffs? It could happen.
Dalton Del Don provides his lineup tips for every Week 5 game, along with some DFS fliers and fades.
More good news for Tiger.
Week 5 in the NFL brings two heavyweight showdowns in the AFC, as well as the lone remaining undefeated team facing a tough divisional test.
Need to break some lineup ties ahead of kick-off? Check out our Week 5 flex position rankings.
With the rigours of the NBA season and injuries dictating which players are available on any given night, don’t expect the Raptors’ rotation to be set in stone this year.
Former Toronto Raptor Kyle Lowry is only two games into his time with the Miami Heat and reviews have already been glowing. Perhaps too glowing.
Dalano Banton is still raw, but he's catching Nick Nurse's eye with his play.
Even through an intense playoff race, Blue Jays youngsters found the space and confidence to grow into their roles.
The 2021 Blue Jays missed the playoffs by a hair, but made some incredible memories along the way.
Trevor Gleeson is known for his use of the Flex offence, which may work well for the Raptors' current roster.
No pain, no gain. "What a terrible phrase that we've used for many years to describe our athletes."
Pena is facing domestic violence charges in Florida.
REGINA — The Calgary Stampeders defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders 22-19 on a 44-yard field goal by Rene Paredes on the final play of the fourth quarter on Saturday. Paredes initially hit from 39 yards out but an illegal procedure penalty on the Stampeders forced a second attempt. It was the second straight victory over the Riders for the Stampeders, who picked up a 23-17 victory last week in Calgary. The win improves Calgary’s record to 4-5 while the Riders drop to 5-4. The Stamps, who ran o
TORONTO — Captain John Tavares scored a goal and set up another to help the Toronto Maple Leafs win their fourth in a row in their pre-season finale on Saturday. The Maple Leafs (5-1-0) handed the Ottawa Senators (3-4-0) a 4-1 defeat before 11,252 fans at Scotiabank Arena. This outing was the final pre-season tune-up for both Ontario teams. The Maple Leafs will open the 2021-22 season at home against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday and then travel to Ottawa for the Senators' curtain-raiser o
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova won her second-round match in straight sets at the BNP Open on Saturday, while fifth-seeded Garbine Muguruza was beaten. Pliskova advanced to the third round with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Magdalena Frech at the combined ATP and WTA event. Pliskova fired six aces, giving her a Tour-leading 387 this year, and converted five of her six break points. Muguruza, who won last week’s event in Chicago, lost to Ajla Tomljanovic 3-6, 6-1, 6-3. It was Toml
Can Joshua recapture his heavyweight belts again?
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Max Fried pitched six sharp innings and Atlanta’s bullpen held on after manager Brian Snitker’s quick hook, sending the Braves over the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 Saturday to tie their NL Division Series at a game apiece. The Brewers brought the tying run to the plate in each of the last three innings but couldn't get a key hit. Austin Riley homered and Ozzie Albies hit an RBI double for the Braves, who bounced back after losing 2-1 in Game 1. The best-of-five series heads to Atlanta