Fred VanVleet: Raptors 'play young and dumb a lot’

Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet spoke to the media after a frustrating loss to the Hawks. He doesn’t have an explanation for the team’s recent play, but knows he has to be better. He also chalked up some of the mistakes to youth, noting that sometimes the style works and sometimes it doesn’t.

