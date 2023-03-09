Fred VanVleet was right and NBA officials need to change their outlook

Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will be away from the team for at least four more games, the team said on Wednesday, shortly after police announced that he will not face charges in Colorado related to the livestreamed video is which he appeared to be displaying a gun in a strip club. “Ja Morant will continue to remain away from the team for at least the next four games,” the team said with no further comment. Meanwhile, the Glendale Police Department said it looked into the video, which was a stream that Morant showed on his Instagram channel while he seemed to be holding a firearm, and found no proof that a crime was committed.