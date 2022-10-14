Can Fred VanVleet morph into Kyle Lowry this season?

As the Raptors aim to make their halfcourt offence more fluid, Fred VanVleet becoming what Kyle Lowry was for Toronto would create space and help his teammates find their niche. Full episode on roles, expectations and predictions for the 2022-23 season can be listened to on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

Video Transcript

IMMAN ADAN: Because I feel like this question is being bandied about a lot, Fred VanVleet's role with this team. What does that look like to you this season?

ASAD ALVI: Same he was last season. Fred VanVleet was asked to carry an absurd role for the first half of the season. And I don't think he's going to have to do that again. But again, he's going to be the guy who gets everything in shape.

What was Kyle Lowry's role on this team over the 10 years that he was here, right? He was never-- Kyle Lowry was never the number one scorer--

IMMAN ADAN: No.

ASAD ALVI: --or the leading option at any point, right? There were different roles he had to play.

IMMAN ADAN: I mean, the times that he was, just to point-- just to highlight your point, the times that he was, what happened to him in the second half of the season very similar to what happened to Fred VanVleet in the second half of the season.

ASAD ALVI: Exactly, yeah. So Fred VanVleet's a great failsafe to have as someone who can become your number one scoring option for a few games if someone goes down. And you know that he can get to 30 points. He was showed last season that he can go all out and do that.

But I don't think the Raptors won't use that as a sustainable approach. Fred VanVleet is the [GARBLED] option being a weapon off the catch. It's something that could be incredibly deadly, right? He could create so much for the team just, again, becoming--

What was Kyle Lowry in all of his years here? It didn't really matter if he scored with the ball or not. Every time we'd look at Kyle Lowry, you'd be like, 0 points, plus 9 in a game that they lost by 12. How did that happen? Who knows, right?

Story continues

That's how I think, again, Fred VanVleet-- if you're thinking that he's going to steal Kyle Lowry's role basically word-for-word, bar-for-bar, I think that's what you're looking at. When you ask about what Fred VanVleet's role is, he's going to end up becoming Kyle Lowry for this team, just at a higher volume of 3-point shooting because it's a little bit more modern.

I think Fred has all the capabilities to do that. I also think Fred is an incredibly smart basketball player. And he's been a role player before. I don't think there's a lot of selfishness in Fred VanVleet's game. People-- I don't know. People throw this moniker. They like to say, hog the ball, stuff like that, doesn't pass that much. But again, usually that's when he's in positions where he has a bunch of young players playing with him that aren't really doing what they need to do. And he has to kind of force the issue.

I think Fred VanVleet is-- you can trust Fred VanVleet to find the right role and find the right mix of when he needs to be on the ball, when he needs to be off the ball this season. I would trust him more than, I think, anybody else on the team. He very much has shown that he has a very sound head on his shoulders, if anything else.

IMMAN ADAN: It kind of feels like the-- and this is not to patronize anybody else on the team. But he just has such an adult's vibe to a team that feels so incredibly young just in terms of the pace on the court there as well.

Also, I think the selfishness-- I feel like sometimes what people do is they take years past. And they may be focused in on maybe what the discourse was around a player. And I don't think there was ever selfishness from Fred VanVleet. I think we can honestly say he has improved tenfold as a playmaker. He has improved as a guy who can run an offense.

Where he did have maybe some tunnel vision initially-- it's a similar thing that we can talk about DeMar DeRozan in his early years versus DeMar DeRozan in his later years. And I feel like sometimes people get stuck on those things. But Fred VanVleet has proven last year exactly what he can do for this team.

I think most people's fear is that they don't want him doing too much because we saw what happened with Kyle Lowry. But to your point, he's not going to really have to for starters. Pascal should be healthy to start the year off. And I think that that matters a ton.

ASAD ALVI: Yeah, and I think if people want to look at an example of this, there was a game last year. It was when the Raptors came back, and there were no fans in attendance, when they had to cut the fans out. And I forget the team they were playing. It was either the Blazers, the Hawks, or the Clippers. It was somewhere in there. I forget the--

IMMAN ADAN: Also, shout out to the GMs for saying that the Raptors had the best home court advantage, which must have been a specific dig at the fact that, for a good chunk of the season, no Raptor fans.

ASAD ALVI: Yeah. So it was one of those games where there were no Raptor fans. And it was like Hawks, Clippers, Blazers, I forget which game. But it was basically a team that came. They didn't have many of their players playing. The Raptors should have won this game easily.

It might have been Utah, actually. I forget which one.

And basically, up until the third quarter, the Raptors are playing horrible basketball. They're not really getting in their sets.

IMMAN ADAN: I think it was Utah.

ASAD ALVI: They're not really playing defense. I think it was Utah. And then Fred VanVleet just-- and the Raptors had their guys healthy. Like Pascal was healthy. Scottie was healthy. People are playing in this game that are on starting lineup. And nobody's really taking it that seriously, playing that well.

And Fred VanVleet says, all right, screw this, I'm taking over, and just becomes the adult in the room, goes on a complete inferno. I forget what he had, 18 points, 20 points, something like that just by himself in that third quarter--

IMMAN ADAN: Something insane.

ASAD ALVI: --and just wipes out Utah's entire lead.

IMMAN ADAN: Yep

ASAD ALVI: An incredible performance to see. And that's something that we've seen Kyle Lowry do that, where the Raptors are down.

IMMAN ADAN: OK. I was literally gearing up to say that--

ASAD ALVI: [LAUGHS]

IMMAN ADAN: --specifically against Utah. Kyle Lowry has a vendetta against the Utah Jazz similar to Vernon Maxwell. It is those two guys who have a specific vendetta against the Utah Jazz.

ASAD ALVI: Yeah. And that's where it's like, all right, you see that. And you can see Fred VanVleet is capable of doing that. And similar to what we've already seen Kyle Lowry fulfill as a role before where it's like, OK, the team's not getting it done. Someone has to be the adult in the room and take over. And Fred VanVleet has the ability to do that.

So it's great that he's able to do that. People saying that, oh, he's going to take a bit of a backseat. I think he's entirely capable of taking a backseat. And if anything that he's learned from Kyle Lowry-- Kyle Lowry in the championship year, if anything, what he did was take a backseat so that a young player like Pascal Siakam, combo forward, could then become the second leading scorer on the team and shine.

And then when it came playoff time in the Finals, what did Kyle Lowry do? Come out, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, game six, we all know what happened, right? So I think it's great that Fred VanVleet is as capable of player he is. He is an All-Star-caliber player. And he has the ability to shift his role as needed.