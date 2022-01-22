Fred VanVleet: ‘I’m not playing any minutes I don’t want to play’

Toronto guard Fred VanVleet discussed how the Raptors are able to have success running their offence out of post-ups despite not having a traditional post presence. He also made it clear that the heavy minutes he’s playing are not all coach Nick Nurse’s doing, and that he’s happy to shoulder a big load.

