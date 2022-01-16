Fred VanVleet on Kyle Lowry comparisons: 'It's a heck of a compliment'

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet took the time after Toronto's win over Milwaukee on Friday to acknowledge Dwane Casey calling him a Kyle Lowry clone, playfully adding that his former coach needs to turn that compliment into an All-Star vote. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

Video Transcript

- Questions, or can I just go straight to online?

- Yeah, we got one.

- OK.

- [INAUDIBLE]

FRED VANVLEET: Just weather the storm. I didn't think we even played bad in that 16 to 2 run. We missed some shots that we probably could have made, turned the ball over. They got out. They made everything. And we just had to settle in and start to make more plays. So just weather the storm. You know, we've been there before. We're experienced team-- some of us at the top have been here before. So just try to remain calm.

- [INAUDIBLE]

FRED VANVLEET: Just got to keep fighting. It's part of the growth, the maturity of a team. I like that we didn't back down. That's a heck of a team. It's hard to beat, especially on the second night of a back-to-back. So I'm extremely proud of the fight and the effort that was given because that's what it takes to beat championship-level teams.

- [INAUDIBLE]

FRED VANVLEET: I think it shows our potential. You know, we're one of those teams who I feel like can compete with anybody when we're at our best. And when we're not, we're pretty average. So the challenge is to be consistent and raise the floor and let your bad nights be better than what our bad nights have been.

And with a young team, I think the weather is a little bit more unpredictable. So it's been up and down some. But can't take this to the bank by any means, but it definitely makes this plane ride to Miami a little bit more enjoyable.

- Go ahead, Jen.

- Thanks, Phil. Go ahead, Mike Ganter.

MIKE GANTER: Hey, Fred, congrats on the win. Want to ask you, how much of an impact do you think that Portis-Siakam confrontation played into this one? You guys were sort of-- seemed to get you rolling.

Story continues

FRED VANVLEET: Yeah, it was-- you know, it was early. That was the first couple plays of the game. So it was time to make a decision. You know what I mean? If we were going to allow that, or was that going to turn us up? I think it turned us up a little bit.

I love the aggression. I love the way Pascal responded. That's good, old fashioned basketball there. I didn't think it was nothing crazy. I like Bobby as a guy. I think he's a good guy. He competes hard. But is what it is. We were able to get the win, and that may have been a part of it. But I just liked our compete level tonight.

MIKE GANTER: Were you trying-- I saw you talking to Bobby there. Were you trying to calm things down, or were you trying to keep it going a little bit?

FRED VANVLEET: All of the above. Instigate, calm down, try to make sure it was a tech. I wanted to make sure that they saw what I saw. You know what I mean? Because it looked like it was about to be a play on, but I thought that was definitely worthy of a technical there. And we were able to get the tech. I bricked the free throw, but is what it is. Just setting the tone. And I like the way Pascal responded.

MIKE GANTER: Last one for me, you get Kyle coming up. Is it one you look-- like, have you had this one circled?

FRED VANVLEET: No, not really, not really. I think the one that was talked about was, obviously, his return to Toronto. Given the circumstances, I think everything is a little bit more cloudy. But definitely I'm looking forward to playing against the old man for sure.

MIKE GANTER: Yeah, thanks, Fred.

- Thank you. Go ahead, Doug.

- Hey, Frank, congratulations on the win. That was a very impressive performance. Back to Kyle for one second. Nick said he's likely to get his guys really going for this game because that's what he does. You've seen that with his ability to get you guys up for significant games. Is that a fair assessment of his character and what his, I guess, leadership style is like?

FRED VANVLEET: He just raises the level. He just raises the level of everything with his play, with his pace, with his presence, with his energy. I'm sure he'll have the game plan down to an exact science. So you know, again, just looking forward-- I don't know how they're finishing up tonight. I got to check the game. But I'm just looking forward to seeing him more than anything as a brother and a friend. And then, obviously, when the jump ball is thrown, then it's time to compete. So just looking forward to getting down there and spending a little time with him.

- Have you seen him at all since he signed, since he left? Will this be the first time you sort of hung out or got a chance to talk closely per face to face?

FRED VANVLEET: I'm going to decline to answer that. I don't really know how to answer that. I don't know if I should answer that. But--

- [LAUGHS]

FRED VANVLEET: I don't know.

- Fair enough. Fair enough. I hear you. Anyway, safe trip to Miami. Good luck, Fred. Thanks.

FRED VANVLEET: Thanks, Dougie.

- Go ahead, Josh.

- Hey, Fred, with the minutes that you, Pascal, and OG are playing and the amount of the workload that you're carrying offensively, how big were the other three guys that were playing in the second half with you tonight, Justin, Precious, and Chris just in terms of taking some of the pressure off?

FRED VANVLEET: That's what wins the games. That's what wins the game. That's what this league is about is the other guys, those other role players. Obviously, we need consistent production from our top two, three. Especially with Gary out, we need another guy. Precious played great. Chris played great. Justin played great.

We need some more guys to keep joining the party. And I think when we keep getting that consistent production around the board, we're going to be hard to beat, especially when you got a team keying in on me like they did from start to finish. I think it's important to have other guys in spots that's making plays.

And it's not only about making shots. It's about being in the right spot defensively, rebounding the basketball, communicating, and making the right play when you get a chance.

- Thanks, Fred. Safe travels.

FRED VANVLEET: Thank you.

- Thanks, Josh. Go ahead, Grange.

- Hey, Fred. You guys are down three starters. You're playing 18 hours after your last game ended. And like, what did you think of your chances going into that game?

FRED VANVLEET: I always like my chances, Mike. I think you know that. But yeah, I mean, definitely was one of those things where you just lace them up. You know, nothing to lose, you just go out there. I think we were pretty loose and free. It was good vibes, good energy.

We sucked last night, but that's the NBA, man. It's move on to the next, and sometimes it's about match-ups and energy and different things. And we weren't very good last night. We got better tonight. We performed well. And you take the win and you move on.

But I think it's all just a part of the growing process and just showing the drastic hot, cold, or how good we can be, how bad we can be. I think that's all a part of having a young, inexperienced team.

- Appreciate it, Fred. Have a good day tomorrow, man.

FRED VANVLEET: Thank you.

- Last question for you, go ahead, Adam.

- Hey, Fred, Dwane Casey said yesterday that you've become like a clone of Kyle Lowry. Do you agree with that assessment at all? And what do you think of the comparison?

FRED VANVLEET: I think it's a heck of a compliment, regardless of if I agree with it or not. I think that I certainly have shown some of the similarities that Kyle has done and what he meant to this franchise and to the team. So it's my job to step up and kind of fill that void and that role.

Obviously, I think we play completely different, and we bring different things to the table. But that's probably as good as a compliment you can get, someone from Case, who has seen a lot of players throughout his NBA career. So yeah, I'll take the complement. And me and Case have a great relationship. So that was nice of him to say. And he better vote for me for All-Star.

- All right, thanks, Fred.

FRED VANVLEET: Thank you.

- Thanks, Fred. That's it. Appreciate it.

FRED VANVLEET: Thanks, guys.

- Pascal--