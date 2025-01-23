Fred VanVleet with the great assist!

Ten players fell off the ballot for 2026, but three players received significant bumps in support from BBWAA voters.
The Buckeyes' win over Notre Dame peaked at more than 26 million viewers on Monday night.
Hunter's odds have recently dipped to +200 from +1500.
The league will play nearly all of its 190 games on weekends, and mostly in unique broadcast windows.
With Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner being elected to the Hall of Fame, let's look back at the type of impact the trio made in fantasy baseball.
After the Chargers' loss to the Houston Texans in the wild-card round on Jan. 11, the 33-year-old Mack said he would take some time to decide his future. Apparently, he decided he has more football left to play.
Ben Shelton has never been to a Grand Slam final, but he'll have to beat the No. 1 tennis player in the world to get there.
One of MLB's most adored figures, Suzuki's statistical accomplishments are staggering, and his success supercharged a Japanese talent pipeline that continues today.
Which players have the most to gain the rest of the NFL postseason?
With the 2024 season officially over, it's not too early to look ahead to 2025.
These NFL teams got booted out of the divisional round — what do they need to focus on this offseason?
Our analysts reveal their 2025 first base fantasy draft rankings, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. being the consensus top choice.
The divisional round gave us everything we could have asked for: Close games, great performances and plenty of juicy storylines to sink our teeth into. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens recap the four games and determine where the likes of the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions go from here after disappointing early playoff exits. The two also look at the four possible Super Bowl matchups amongst the final four teams left and determine which would be their dream matchup in New Orleans.
Hurts has a week to recover and get ready for next Sunday's NFC championship game against the Commanders.
The Dodgers still have roughly 3-to-1 odds to win the World Series.
Lamar Jackson nearly led a game-tying drive, but for the fourth time Allen's Bills will face Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs in the playoffs.
The Cubs made the announcement Friday during their fan convention.
Kansas City has proven all season it can win close games and ugly games. Saturday's divisional playoff victory over Houston was no exception.
The NFL will play a number of international games next season, including the Colts hosting in Berlin and three games in London.
The Truck Series team will be making its first Cup Series race attempt.