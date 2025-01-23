Fred VanVleet with the great assist!

Yahoo Sports

The divisional round gave us everything we could have asked for: Close games, great performances and plenty of juicy storylines to sink our teeth into. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens recap the four games and determine where the likes of the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions go from here after disappointing early playoff exits. The two also look at the four possible Super Bowl matchups amongst the final four teams left and determine which would be their dream matchup in New Orleans.