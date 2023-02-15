Fred VanVleet with an assist vs the Orlando Magic

The NBA's all-time scoring leader may not have gotten the reception he would have liked.
These are the prices you pay for a 28-year-old Kevin Durant, not an injury-prone 34-year-old.
As the race to the bottom continues, Yahoo Sports takes a look at seven teams that could land Wembanyama and how the season is shaping up.
Gary Payton will be out for at least a month, if not longer, with a core muscle injury that is now the subject of a NBA investigation.
Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl explains how the Raptors and Spurs are different in their schemes on offence and defence.
Dan Titus breaks down the players he's picking up after a memorable trade deadline, including multiple Spurs worth a closer look.
After illness and injury twice interrupted his season and threw off his rhythm, Andrew Wiggins sure needed a dominant game like this. JaMychal Green did, too, because he has also been through the wringer dealing first with COVID-19 then an infection in his lower right leg. Wiggins had 29 points and seven rebounds, Klay Thompson scored 27 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards 135-126 on Monday night in their final home game before the All-Star break.
Jamaree Bouyea is working to take full advantage of his 10-day contract with the Miami Heat. Is there a chance Bouyea sticks around?
The trade deadline passed and we now have a clearer picture of how teams will operate in the 2023 offseason. Last July after the free agency dust settled, we got a rough idea of which teams were projected to have significant cap space. For the most ...
"Happy Valentine's Day Boo-Boo...Forever & Always," Vanessa wrote on Instagram on Tuesday
The Beam Team will be well represented in Salt Lake City with four Sacramento Kings starters going to NBA All-Star Weekend.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 34 points and the New Orleans Pelicans outlasted the Oklahoma City Thunder 103-100 on Monday night. Oklahoma City had a chance to tie in the closing seconds, but Isaiah Joe’s 3-pointer bounced away at the buzzer. Ingram helped New Orleans win, even though high-scoring guard CJ McCollum sat out with a sprained right ankle. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Jalen Williams scored 22 points and Joe added 16 for the Thunder. Ingram score
DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 26 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter in his home debut for Dallas as he tried to rally the Mavericks from a 26-point deficit, but the Minnesota Timberwolves held on for a 124-121 victory on Monday night. Irving had the highest-scoring fourth quarter of his career. But he made a bad pass after stepping inside the 3-point line on the final possession when Dallas had a chance to tie the game. He had exchanged passes with All-Star teammate Luka Doncic, who fini
Kevin Durant practiced with the Phoenix Suns for the first time on Monday, but is not expected to play in a game until after the NBA All-Star game.
Daniel Gafford (Washington Wizards) with an alley oop vs the Golden State Warriors, 02/13/2023
Cleveland Cavaliers (38-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (37-19, third in the Eastern Conference)Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Philadelphia 76ers after Donovan Mitchell scored 41 points in the Cavaliers' 117-109 victory against the San Antonio Spurs.The 76ers have gone 21-13 against Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia is 7-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.The Cavaliers are 22-10 in conference play. Cleveland scores
NBC Sports used to broadcast NBA games. Could the Peacock and basketball league get back into business together again?
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden had 29 points and 10 assists against his former team while Tyrese Maxey scored 26 off the bench as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Houston Rockets 123-104 on Monday night. Joel Embiid scored 23 points in 31 minutes for the Sixers, who have won three in a row and improved to 22-8 at home. Jalen Green scored 29 points for the Rockets, who have lost six straight to fall to a league-worst 13-44. KJ Martin added 15 for Houston. Monday night was Harden's fifth game aga
No team came into Monday night having allowed fewer points in the paint per game this season than Miami. Nikola Jokic wasn't bothered. The two-time reigning MVP made the most of every opportunity, finishing with 27 points on 12-of-14 shooting and leading the Denver Nuggets past the Heat 112-108 — snapping Miami's eight-game home winning streak.
Josh Hart (New York Knicks) with a buzzer beater vs the Brooklyn Nets, 02/13/2023