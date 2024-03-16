Fred VanVleet with a 2 Pt vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Canadian Press

Toronto Raptors star RJ Barrett is mourning the death of his younger brother, Nathan Tyler Barrett. The Raptors and Canada Basketball shared a statement from the Barrett family on Thursday that says Nathan Barrett died Tuesday, surrounded by his family, church and friends. RJ and Nathan Barrett's father, Rowan Barrett, is Canada Basketball's general manager. "While our family is devastated by this great loss, we will continue to cherish the memories and time spent together," the statement said.