Frecce Tricolori Fly Over Several Northern Italian Cities

Italy’s famous Frecce Tricolori conducted a colorful flyover of several areas in northern Italy on Monday, May 25, kicking off an extended tour of the country in support of domestic response to coronavirus.

According to the Italian Air Force, the squadron flew over several other northern areas on Monday, including Turin, Aosta, Trento, Codogno, and Milan. The flight crews were scheduled to perform flyovers in the following days over Genoa, Perugia, Palermo, Nables, and Venice, with a final flyover in Rome on June 2.

Italy was one of the countries hardest hit by coronavirus, but began emerging from a strict nationwide lockdown in May. As of May 25, Italy had recorded over 229,000 confirmed cases of the virus, and at least 32,785 deaths had been tied to COVID-19. Credit: Italian Ministry of Defence via Storyful