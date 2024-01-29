Franz Wagner throws it down!
Franz Wagner throws it down!, 01/28/2024
The Chiefs are headed to the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11
Trae Young is a fantastic NBA player, and after five and a half seasons in the NBA, he's on a Hall of Fame path. But it's also true that Luka Doncic is clearly better than him. At least, so far. Those two young stars will forever be linked since the ...
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask Matthieu Pavon.
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine is entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, the league and union announced Sunday. Laine will be away from the team indefinitely while he receives care from the joint program. Under the terms of the program, he can return to the team for practice and then games when cleared by administrators. “Patrik has our complete support, and our sole concern is his well-being,” said Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen, adding the organization wou
BALTIMORE (AP) — Taylor Swift might be Super Bowl-bound. The pop star could be on hand in Las Vegas to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce in two weeks after he and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game on Sunday. Swift watched the game from a suite and joined Kelce on the field afterward to celebrate, greeting him with a kiss, a long embrace and another smooch. Swift could be seen cheering and jumping up and down from her suite in the corner of the stad
The world number two won the title in Melbourne without dropping a set.
Don't worry, they did show up later in the episode with their Bee Gees impression The post ‘SNL’: Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon Crash Dakota Johnson’s Monologue | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
A pregame video from the AFC championship game showed Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce getting into it with Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.
The pro wrestling company's founder resigned Friday as he faces a suit for allegedly sexually assaulting a former employee The post Ronda Rousey Claims Vince McMahon Still Holds Power in WWE Following Resignation appeared first on TheWrap.
Here is how 91 NFL pundits see things shaking out in the AFC Championship Game.
Cousins is playing for the T1 League's Taiwan Beer Leopards and made a stop at a tea shop to get to know fans and the culture a bit better.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A bat descended on the court and delayed play after Victor Wembanyama made a 3-pointer two minutes into the San Antonio Spurs' 113-112 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. Dressed in a Batman costume, the Spurs’ mascot, The Coyote, captured the bat with a net after numerous failed attempts, much to the delight of Wembanyama and Spurs teammate Jeremy Sochan. The Coyote previously corralled two bats, while former Spurs star Manu Ginobili swatted another to
Signing Jon Rahm signals what LIV Golf aspires to be. Signing Anthony Kim would illustrate what it is.
It was Mahomes. It was Kelce. It was the defense. And now, the Chiefs will have a chance to repeat as Super Bowl champions in two weeks.
KC beat writer Jesse Newell is 11-8 against the spread for Chiefs games this year. Here’s his pick for the KC-Baltimore AFC Championship matchup.
What's ahead for Bayley and Cody Rhodes after their Royal Rumble wins ... aside from a title shot at WrestleMania?
Mike Tindall enjoyed a 5k run with daughter Lena at a Rugby for Heroes charity event – see the sweet photos of Zara Tindall's mini-me
The viral edited clip features the pop star looking nervously at a Kansas City Chiefs game and is spliced with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson taking to the field
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LeBron James made a pair of free throws with 1.2 seconds left in the second overtime to cap his triple-double of 36 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists, outdueling Stephen Curry as the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Golden State Warriors 145-144 on Saturday night. Curry hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds left in the second OT and made another over Anthony Davis with 1:22 to go on the way to 46 points with a season-high nine 3s. D'Angelo Russell connected from deep wit
A taunting penalty by Flowers set up a brutal sequence for the Ravens receiver in a pivotal moment of the AFC championship.