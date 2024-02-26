Franz Wagner sinks it from downtown
Franz Wagner sinks it from downtown, 02/25/2024
The metropolis of nearly 22 million people is facing a severe water crisis as a tangle of problems — including geography and leaks — are compounded by climate change.
Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel vanished while sailing off the coast of Grenada.
The 21-year-old son of former England football captain David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham had been dating the model since 2019.
Judge Arthur Engoron finalized his judgment in the former president's civil fraud trial Friday evening. Trump's lawyers said they will appeal the verdict.
He added, "He betrayed the queen. That’s unforgivable" The post Donald Trump Threatens to Deport Prince Harry as President: ‘I Wouldn’t Protect Him’ appeared first on TheWrap.
James Middleton took to social media to share a warning after revealing sad news on Friday. See photo.
Actor wore a custom-made Versace look to the 2024 SAG Awards
In a new interview with Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively revealed how she and Ryan Reynolds began their relationship with some ground rules
Charles Spencer shared an 'achingly beautiful' photo of Princess Diana's resting place at his Althorp family home in Northamptonshire. Read more...
Travis Kelce hopped on a private plane in Sydney to head back to Las Vegas, where he'll be meeting Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Footage appears to show Ukraine's drones destroying armored vehicles in a warehouse with the doors open, including a prized Russian 'Terminator' tank.
Princess Beatrice looked ultra-stylish in a pair of skinny jeans and Converse trainers as she holidayed in St. Moritz with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and a string of surprising royal friends. See photos...
NBC/screengrabSaturday Night Live put up its best cold open in quite a while this week, with a comedic peek at what the GOP’s boot-lickingest politicians really might really think about Donald Trump.In the wake of Trump’s big South Carolina victory, Jim Risch (Mikey Day), Marco Rubio (Marcello Hernandez), Lindsey Graham (James Austin Johnson), and Tim Scott (Devon Walker) gathered together for cocktails, tater tots, and some awkward conversation about their feared leader.Risch opened the door to
Republican presidential front-runner made announcement as he prepares for CPAC appearance and South Carolina primary this weekend
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested on Sunday that plans for Kyiv’s long-awaited counteroffensive last year had been leaked to Russia ahead of time. Ukraine’s counteroffensive in 2023, powered by billions of dollars in Western arms, largely fell flat, failing to break through multiple lines of Russian defences and fortifications.“Our counteroffensive action plans were on the Kremlin’s table before the counteroffensive actions began,” Zelensky said Sunday at a press conference in Kyi
The 2024 election stakes are high. Key for the GOP: win back suburban women | Opinion
“Yes, I wish we had younger, more vibrant candidates on both the Democrat and Republican tickets, but that is not the choice before us today.” | Opinion
Howard Buffett's foundation, largely funded by his father Warren Buffett's contributions, has given $500 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
Visitors to the Monterey Bay beach have posted photos of the giant skull to social media.
One-time NFL MVP Cam Newton was involved in a huge brawl at a 7-on-7 football event this weekend, resulting in a viral video of the melee. The former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback, who in his playing days was listed at 6’5″ and 245 pounds, appeared to engage in a battle with several men. …