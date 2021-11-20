Franz Wagner with an and one vs the Brooklyn Nets

CBC

Unvaccinated professional and amateur athletes will no longer be able to travel to Canada as of January 15, minister of public safety Marco Mendicino said on Friday. Currently, NBA and NHL players who have yet to receive one of Canada's approved COVID-19 vaccines are able to enter the country under a national interest exemption. But Mendicino said that is changing due to the wide availability of vaccines. "As of January 15th, there will no longer be an exemption in place for professional and ama