Franz Wagner hits from way downtown

Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus continues his divisional preview series with the Southeast.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman take a look at all the finalists for the 2024 MLB end-of-year awards, give an update on the Juan Soto sweepstakes, answer fan questions from the Bar-B-Cast mailbag and recap all the latest baseball news.
McCarthy has experienced swelling after undergoing a meniscus repair in August.
Popovich, 75, had a stroke on November 2.
The Utes now have just two healthy quarterbacks on their roster.
Major League Soccer faces pressure to shift its season calendar to align with Europe's in order to maximize playoff exposure and synchronize with global transfer windows.
Caroline Fenton & Jason Fitz react to the second edition of the 2024 College Football Playoff Rankings, discuss Heisman pretenders vs. contenders and preview the biggest matchups of Week 12.
The Bulldogs are the first team out of the 12-team playoff after Week 11.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 11 kicker rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 11 defense rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 11 running back rankings to kick off the 2024 season.
BYU beat Utah 22-21 on a late field goal following a controversial fourth-down penalty on the Utes
In today's edition: The Cavs cannot be stopped, upsets galore in MLS Playoffs, the birth of pro football, the Sunshine State's gloomy weekend, and more.
Both schools received six-figure fines due to fan behavior in Ole Miss' win over Georgia and LSU's loss to Alabama.
Here's what you need to know for Year 2 of the NBA Cup.
Dan Titus shares his favorite hoops adds for the week, including a few must-add options.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens arrives with his favorite waiver wire pickups heading into Week 11.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon examines some of the biggest storylines coming out of Week 10's Sunday action.
Brown didn't think Antetokounmpo's antics were funny after being elbowed in the head.
Chicago's offense went from bad to worse against the Patriots, ramping up pressure on Matt Eberflus.