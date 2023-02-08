Franz Wagner with a dunk vs the New York Knicks

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby will not be in the lineup when Toronto hosts the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Anunoby sprained his left wrist in the Raptors' 129-117 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 27. "O.G. is on the court doing some work," said Toronto head coach Nick Nurse. "No contact yet or practice, but he's progressing well. That's where we are." Anunoby is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and two assists per game this season. His 2.1 steals per game are tied with J