Franz Wagner with a 2 Pt vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The coaches at the training ground where Purdue's Zach Edey honed his game hear it all the time from big men. “A lot of guys get here and they're, like, ‘I’m a guard,'” said Daniel Santiago, the 7-foot-1 former NBA player who counts Edey among the 7-footers he's worked with at the IMG Academy in Florida. At 7-4 and 300 pounds, Edey never fought that fight.
Officials admitted to blowing the call in the postgame pool report.
Both of Klay Thompson's brothers are professional athletes
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Dejounte Murray's game-winner vs. the Celtics.
Fallout from Miami’s record-setting drubbing of Portland.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pascal Siakam finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds, Tyrese Haliburton added 21 points, eight assists and eight rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 109-90 on Friday night in a pivotal game for both teams' playoff aspirations. Indiana has won four of six to retain the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, with the latest victory giving Rick Carlisle career win No. 938 to tie Red Auerbach for 12th in NBA history. Injured All-Stars LeBron James (left an
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 23 points with four 3-pointers in his annual Charlotte homecoming game and the Golden State Warriors beat the Hornets 115-97 on Friday night for their third straight win. Andrew Wiggins turned in another strong game with 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and Trayce Jackson-Davis added 18 points for the Warriors, who entered the game in 10th place in the Western Conference standings and battling the Houston Rockets for a spot in the play-in to
After the Chicago Bulls' win over the Indiana Pacers, head coach Billy Donovan showed love to Javonte Green.
The Sacramento Kings have lost a key player as they try to secure a Western Conference playoff spot.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell looked different wearing a protective mask. With the All-Star guard finally back, so did the Cavaliers. Mitchell returned after missing six games with a broken nose and made two free throws with 12.8 seconds left as Cleveland edged the Philadelphia 76ers 117-114 on Friday night before hitting the road for five games. Evan Mobley drained a go-ahead 3-pointer with 28.2 seconds left for the Cavs, who have struggled while waiting for Mitchell to get back and have be
“That was a kind of a surreal moment there,” Dell Curry told The Observer after Charlotte’s 115-97 loss to Golden State on Friday night.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 28 points, CJ McCollum added 25 and the New Orleans Pelicans held off the Milwaukee Bucks 107-100 on Thursday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 10 rebounds for New Orleans, giving him his 32nd double-double of the season, but just his first in 11 games. Trey Murphy III had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Pelicans, who won despite going just 8 of 32 on 3-pointers and shooting just 39.6% (36 of 91) overall. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points an
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 23 points and the Boston Celtics rebounded from back-to-back losses to Atlanta, pulling away in the third quarter for a 104-92 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. Kristaps Porzingis added 19 points and 10 rebounds and Jaylen Brown scored 17 as the Celtics, who at 58-16 have the NBA’s best record, avoided what would have been their first three-game skid of the year. Derrick White had 15 points and Jrue Holiday had 13 points, seven assists and eigh
In a recent Most Improved Player award rankings, Chicago Bulls guard Coby White dropped into second place.
Philadelphia 76ers (39-35, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (23-50, 12th in the Eastern Conference)Toronto; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Toronto plays Philadelphia looking to break its six-game home losing streak.The Raptors are 16-29 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is 10-17 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.The 76ers have gone 26-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks ninth in the Ea
Mitchell will be eligible for a $200 million extension this summer. Will he sign it or keep open his option to test free agency?
Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan said that Tyrese Haliburton's play is how they wanted to use Lonzo Ball.
Heat drubs Portland Trail Blazers, sets record
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Green scored 30 of his 34 points in the second half and had nine rebounds as the Houston Rockets beat the Utah Jazz 101-100 on Friday night for their 11th straight win. Fred VanVleet had 22 points, Amen Thompson added 18 points and 14 rebounds while Jabari Smith, Jr. scored 14 points for the Rockets. Houston scored 27 points off 21 Utah turnovers and outscored the Jazz 25-12 in second-chance points. John Collins led Utah with 30 points and 11 rebounds. Collin Sexton a
DENVER (AP) — This is why Glen Taylor doesn't want to let go of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards scored 25 points and Mike Conley added 23 in Minnesota's 111-98 rout of Denver on Friday night that sent the Timberwolves into a first-place tie in the Western Conference — and the defending NBA champion Nuggets into third place. “There's a lot of resilience to this team," T-Wolves coach Chris Finch said. "We've been very tough-minded all season. Our goal remains to play our best basketbal