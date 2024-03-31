Franz Wagner with a 2 Pt vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Canadian Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 28 points, CJ McCollum added 25 and the New Orleans Pelicans held off the Milwaukee Bucks 107-100 on Thursday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 10 rebounds for New Orleans, giving him his 32nd double-double of the season, but just his first in 11 games. Trey Murphy III had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Pelicans, who won despite going just 8 of 32 on 3-pointers and shooting just 39.6% (36 of 91) overall. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points an