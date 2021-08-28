Franmil Reyes' solo homer
Franmil Reyes crushes a solo home run in the bottom of the 2nd to cut the deficit to one run
The Texans are seeking three first-round draft picks and two second-round selections, a team that dropped out of trade discussions with Houston told Yahoo Sports.
Love still has two years and $60 million on his contract.
Hayes, who was arrested in Los Angeles last month, gasped, “I can’t breathe” multiple times before the officer removed his knee from Hayes’ neck.
Unless they have an exemption, NBA refs will need to get vaccinated or find a new line of work.
Chris Bassitt had surgery on his eye Aug. 24 and returned to the Oakland Coliseum four days later.
Gardner Minshew will give the Eagles another option behind Jalen Hurts.
Decorated swimmer Aurélie Rivard has captured Canada's first gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.
Arsenal is bottom of the table with no points and no goals after three games.
After Tokyo, Andre De Grasse is no stranger to high expectations. He intends to keep meeting them.
A lot needs to go right if Toronto is to make the postseason this year, including star-player health and relief pitching.
We're a tiny step closer to seeing a race between Usain Bolt and Tyreek Hill.
Isaiah McKenzie sent out an image of his COVID-19 vaccine card.
What you need to know about sports betting as the laws surrounding single-event wagering in Canada officially loosen up on Friday.
Manchester United have reached an agreement with Juventus to re-sign Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, 12 years after he left the Premier League.
John Tavares provided some much-needed good news for the Maple Leafs.
The women's field is full of legitimate competitors, but all eyes will be on Ash Barty.
Djokovic is seeking to become just the third man to accomplish the Calendar Year Slam.
Scott Frost is now 12-21 in his Nebraska tenure.
Canadian beach volleyball siblings Megan and Nicole McNamara reached the podium at the King of Court beach volleyball tournament in Utrecht, Netherlands on Saturday. The 24-year-old twins finished third in the 20-team per gender tournament. Brazil's Carolina Solberg Salgado and Barbara Seixas de Freitas came second, while the Spanish-Italian team of Maria Carro and Marta Menegatti were crowned winners. Success, however, is no stranger to the McNamara sisters. WATCH | Canada's McNamara twins fini
Kim Boutin continued a dominant week of speed skating on Saturday, capturing the 1,000-metre women's crown after securing the 500 title earlier in the week at the Canadian short track championships in Montreal. The 26-year-old from Sherbrooke, Que., stopped the clock in one minute 29.188 seconds in the 1,000 final for her second straight victory, defeating New Brunswick's Courtney Sarault (1:29.259) and Montreal's Alyson Charles (1:29.499). "The final that I raced – staying in second and watchin