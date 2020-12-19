Frank Jackson with a deep 3 vs the Chicago Bulls
Frank Jackson (Oklahoma City Thunder) with a deep 3 vs the Chicago Bulls, 12/18/2020
Frank Jackson (Oklahoma City Thunder) with a deep 3 vs the Chicago Bulls, 12/18/2020
The Toronto Raptors lost their third and final preseason game to the Miami Heat on Friday, with no real positive takeaways.
Randy Moss believes stats and championships don't matter when talking about the best receiver of all time.
The International Ice Hockey Federation says eight players from Germany's team at the world junior hockey championship have tested positive for COVID-19 inside the Edmonton bubble.
The 49ers will host their final game of the season in January in Arizona instead of in the Bay Area.
“I’m a different person regarding many of these issues than I was last March."
Rigoberto Sanchez missed two games after having surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.
Drew Brees missed four games because of fractured ribs.
Complete positional rankings to prepare you for your semifinal matchup.
The NBA is investigating claims a man helped recruit Leonard and is owed $2.5M.
Al Michaels said he feels "great" and has "no symptoms."
The Titans running back will need to average 156 yards per game in his final three contests, but that's not as far fetched as you may think. A few other milestones to keep your eye on: Travis Kelce is in position to become the first tight end to lead the league in receiving yards, while the Pittsburgh Steelers are chasing down a defensive feat that hasn't been done since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.
Golovkin, who made a record 21st successful middleweight title defense, was never challenged.
Who's the best clutch coach in the NFL? There's actually a ranking service, and it chooses, well, read on.The EdjSports Coach Rankings are an assessment of performance of every NFL head coach on such things as overall team strengths, execution and fourth-down decisions. The ratings give considerable weight to fourth downs because they often have a major impact on outcomes of games. They are pre-snap decisions that are totally attributable to the coach regardless of the outcome.For almost two decades, the average NFL team has given up approximately three-quarters of one game per season because of poor choices or outright errors by the guys wearing headsets, according to EdjSports .The rankings account for venue, ball location, score, clock time and timeouts as well as comparative team strengths in all simulations. All data are year to date and not based on the historical successes or failures of coaches. If they are making poor decisions per the criteria, if affects their ranking.So who gets the nod through Week 14 of the schedule?Naturally, the coach of the AP Pro32's top team, and overall leader in the standings, Kansas City's Andy Reid. Based on the criteria, Reid is perennially high in the rankings, which is nothing real new considering he's been one of the NFL's best coaches for more than two decades.Indianapolis coach Frank Reich is second, followed by Green Bay's Matt LaFleur. Not surprisingly, all are offence-minded coaches.Incidentally, the bottom three in the EdjSports ratings are Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevel, Giants coach Joe Judge, and Jaguars boss Doug Marrone.DON’T JINX ME, BRODerrick Henry started shaking his head, smiling almost as soon as he heard the question mention 2,000, as in yards rushing.“Don’t do it, don’t do it,” the Titans running back said.No, the reporter didn’t ask the NFL rushing leader about his chances of becoming the eighth running back in league history to reach that vaunted mark. The question wound up being about Adrian Peterson, now with the Detroit Lions and Tennessee’s opponent Sunday, running for 2,000 in 2012. Peterson ran for 2,097 yards that season with Minnesota.“That’s a great milestone, not many have done it,” Henry said. “That’s rare company and the backs that have done it, I’m sure they would say, give a lot of thanks to their teammates, O-line, all the guys that’s blocking, couldn’t have done it without them, coaching staff. It takes everyone, and those guys that have done it probably have some great teammates to help them get that along the way.”Henry currently has 1,532 yards rushing. With three games left, Henry would have to average 156 yards rushing to run himself into that elite company.SOMEONE LIKE MEFormer NFL linebacker Dhani Jones was a swimmer, cyclist and runner before he tried football for the first time as a freshman in high school. He ended up starting 131 games during 10 seasons in the league with the Giants, Eagles and Bengals.But Jones still has a passion for endurance sports. He recently hosted five interviews with athletes of different backgrounds and experiences to help foster inclusion.The “Someone Like Me” speaker series is airing this week on the Gatorade Endurance Instagram and YouTube pages. It features conversations with Max Fennell, the first Black pro triathlete; Alison Desir, endurance athlete, activist and mental health advocate; Chris Mosier, a Team USA transgender athlete; Kionte Storey, a USMC veteran and adaptive athlete; and Diana Karen Mireles, a LA-based Marathoner.“I’m that person 30 years ago before the NFL that sat on that starting line, looking around, trying to figure out if there was someone out there that was like me, and I didn’t see anybody and I wish there was,” Jones said. “And now there are people like Max, like Chris Mosier, Alison, Kionte, Diana. There’s a lot of people out there that I feel would love to be motivated, and love to be excited by the fact that there are people speaking on this and that they can therefore support it.”PACKERS AID POLICEThe Packers have teamed up with the city of Green Bay to provide a body camera system valued at $3.6 million to Green Bay police.The Axon system includes hardware, software and training. The Packers contributed $757,000 in direct support to the city of Green Bay, as well as an additional $170,000 in discounts based on the team’s involvement.That system includes a “replay coaching” feature that enables officers to request feedback from coaches on any incident captured on body-worn cameras. Packers CEO Mark Murphy said the cameras “would complement our many other efforts to address injustices in our communities of colour.”“It’s something that they could review their own tapes and watch and learn from it the way we do with our film, and continue to hold themselves at a high standard the same way that anyone else at their job does,” Packers wide receiver Davante Adams said.Murphy had put out a video before the season discussing the Packers’ plans for addressing social justice concerns and saying that “one of the things that’s very important to all of us is to get bodycams to police officers.”The video was released two days after the Packers cancelled practice to discuss these matters and nearly a week after 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot by police on Aug. 27 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.“We want to be a part of impactful change,” Adams said. “We want it to be something better than just getting on Twitter and retweeting or having something to say there. Just making real change and trying to get the world back on the right foot heading into 2021. We had a tough 2020, and it’s been tough long before that.”CANADIAN MILESTONEDallas Cowboys long snapper L.P. Ladouceur is on the verge of an NFL record for regular-season games by a Canadian-born player, preparing for his 251st Sunday at home against San Francisco.The 39-year-old Montreal native joined the Cowboys three games into the 2005 season and has played every game since. That includes nine playoff outings that don’t count toward kicker Eddie Murray’s record of 250 games from 1980-2000.“You never think your career is going to last this long in pretty much anything you do,” Ladouceur said. “You hope to play a few games and to wear some type of uniform or jersey. But to don this helmet and this jersey for the past 250 games has been a pretty special journey.”The 2014 Pro Bowler has tied tight end Jason Witten’s club record of 16 seasons. If he plays the remaining three games in 2020, Ladouceur will need two games next season to break Witten’s club record of 255 games. He already holds the franchise record for consecutive games.“Four different head coaches, six different special teams coaches, there are changes in philosophy with a lot of stuff,” Ladouceur said. “Sometimes snappers, punters, kickers are just kinda, ‘OK, we can move on or we’ll get a younger guy or mould somebody else to our liking.’ I think my biggest accomplishment is being able to go through all of these different coaches and being able to adapt to their philosophy.”According to the Cowboys, Ladouceur goes into the game against the 49ers with a perfect record on 2,237 snaps, including the playoffs. That’s 1,053 punts, 512 field goals and 672 PATs.Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent Ladouceur a congratulatory letter.“Mr. Ladouceur’s NFL career is both inspiring and remarkable, and it is built on perseverance and determination on and off the field,” Trudeau wrote. “On behalf of Canadians and fans around the world, I am pleased to congratulate Mr. Ladouceur on this well-deserved recognition.”Ladouceur is fluent in French — he answered a few questions in his native language Thursday — and became a U.S. citizen last year. He says he takes the first few months of each off-season to determine whether to return. He sounded as if he would be back to take the last of Witten’s club records for games.“My whole goal is to be healthy and to eventually get to the Super Bowl,” he said. “I think those are the two main components. I’m just looking forward to this next matchup and the one after and that’s how I kind of approach my football career.”EMULATING VINCE?Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule says he thought about making a fashion statement for Saturday night’s game against at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers in honour of the legendary Vince Lombardi.“I thought about wearing one of those long trench coats that Vince used to wear, but I would look like a fool because I can’t pull it off,” Rhule said with a laugh.Rhule considers Lombardi and Bear Bryant his coaching idols and even named his son Bryant Vincent Rhule.No word on whether Rhule might wear a hound's-tooth hat.___AP Pro Football Writers Barry Wilner, Schuyler Dixon, Rob Maaddi and Teresa Walker, and Sports Writers Steve Megargee and Steve Reed contributed.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
BOSTON — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving appeared to perform a spiritual ritual on the new Boston Garden court on Friday night before he played in the arena for the first time since leaving the Celtics.Irving circled the iconic parquet floor during pregame warmups waving around a burning substance that appeared to be sage. He then snuffed out the plant in a dish.According to WebMD, Native Americans burn sage — a practice known as smudging — “as part of a spiritual ritual to cleanse a person or space, and to promote healing and wisdom.” Irving’s mother, Elizabeth, was a member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, and Kyrie Irving was welcomed into the tribe in a 2018 ceremony.A six-time All-Star, Irving played for the Celtics for two seasons before opting out of his contract and becoming a free agent. He was loudly heckled when he sat out with an injury during the Nets' visit that November.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett still hasn't completely recovered from being sacked by COVID-19.Cleveland's star defensive end has played two games since missing two with the virus and said Friday that he's not all the way back.“I’m trying. Still doing breathing treatments and still doing conditioning on my own,” he said Friday. “I’m feeling better each day.”A fitness buff and a player often called “a physical freak” by teammates and opponents, Garrett wishes those who dispute the seriousness of the pandemic or the severity of the illness would use his case as an example that it's very real.“I do not think anybody should think they are the bulletproof or just because you are asymptomatic that it will not have any effect on you down the line,” he said. “This is something new that nobody has ever seen before.”Garrett's only 24, a supreme athlete in the prime of his life and coronavirus flattened him. When he returned a few weeks back, he said the illness “kicked my butt.”He wishes others weren't so dismissive or doubtful about its severity."People are so caught up in conspiracies and trying to downplay it that they do not actually see that it can be serious in different ways,” he said Friday on a Zoom calls as the Browns (9-4) prepared to face the New York Giants (5-8) on Sunday night. "Talk about how there are not many cases of people dying from it, but that is not all it is about.“There are cases of people having the mental illnesses just as an effect of COVID, heart problems, lung issues and being hospitalized for days and weeks on end. There are so many things that come with being diagnosed with COVID or testing positive for COVID. You have to take it seriously.”Garrett knows there can be long-term effects after becoming infected. But at the moment, he's most concerned about being as healthy as possible to help the Browns in their push to make the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2002.He's had two of his 10 1/2 sacks since returning, but acknowledged he's still doesn't have the same stamina as he did before getting sick."I’m not sure how long it’s going to take for me to feel really 100 (per cent) with my wind,” he said. “Physically, speed and strength-wise, I feel normal, it’s just about trying not to gas out too early and trying to pace myself knowing it can jump on me rather quickly.”As he works his way back to complete health, Garrett said he hasn't had to curb his workout routine.“I have honestly turned it up,” he said. "Just trying to catch back up to what I feel like I was at before. I want to be progressing, not digressing or going back. We will see. Hopefully, it is the right state of mind to have, but I think I am doing well and getting back to where I was with my conditioning.”NOTES: Browns starting RG Wyatt Teller will miss Sunday's game with an ankle injury suffered Monday night against Baltimore. Coach Kevin Stefanski did not provide any specifics on Teller and said he's “week-to-week.” He missed three previous games with a calf strain. Chris Hubbard will replace Teller, who has had a solid season. ... CBs Denzel Ward (calf) and Kevin Johnson (groin), TEs Austin Hooper (neck) and David Njoku (knee) and WR KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring) are questionable, but Stefanski seemed optimistic about all of them playing.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press
The National Hockey League and players reached a tentative deal Friday to hold a 56-game season in 2021, pending the approval of each side’s executive board and Canadian health officials. The season would start Jan. 13. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly confirmed the sides have an agreement, pending the approval of various executive boards. The NHL Players’ Association’s board is meeting Friday night to discuss it, while the league’s Board of Governors could vote on the plan soon. Approval from health officials in the five Canadian provinces that have teams is still needed before the NHL can go ahead with the season. Training camps for the seven non-playoff teams would open Dec. 31 and then Jan. 3 for the other 24 teams. It’s unclear whether teams would play in their home arenas or in “hub” cities, though an all-divisional schedule is expected. Exhibition games aren’t expected to be included in the leadup to the new season. Sportsnet in Canada first reported the tentative agreement. The NHL, like the NBA, finished its previous season in a quarantined bubble — two of them, one each in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta. Commissioner Gary Bettman awarded the Stanley Cup to the Tampa Bay Lightning in late September. Owners and players agreed to a long-term extensive of the collective bargaining agreement before the 2019-20 season resumed, setting the table for financial ramifications of the pandemic. They agreed recently to stick to that deal, which includes players deferring 10% of salaries, a cap on money paid into escrow and a flat $81.5 million cap. The NHL follows the NBA in moving toward another regular season. The basketball season opens Tuesday. ___ For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The National Hockey League and players reached a tentative deal Friday to hold a 56-game season in 2021, pending the approval of each side's executive board and Canadian health officials. The season would start Jan. 13. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly confirmed the sides have an agreement, pending the approval of various executive boards. The NHL Players’ Association’s board is meeting Friday night to discuss, while the league’s Board of Governors could vote on the plan soon. Approval from health officials in the five Canadian provinces that have teams is still needed before the NHL can go ahead with the season. Training camps for the seven non-playoff games would open Dec. 31 and then Jan. 3 for the other 24 teams. It's unclear whether teams would play in their home arenas or in “hub” cities, though an all-divisional schedule is expected. ___ For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons ramped up their search for a general manager Friday by conducting virtual interviews with former Houston Texans GM Rick Smith and the team's director of college scouting, Anthony Robinson.The Falcons are seeking a replacement for long-time GM Thomas Dimitroff, who was fired along with coach Dan Quinn after the team started the season 0-5.President and CEO Rich McKay has been handling the GM role on an interim basis for the Falcons (4-9), who are assured of their third straight losing season. Dimitroff's ultimate successor will likely have a significant say in who becomes the next coach.Raheem Morris has been serving as interim coach, but it's not known if he'll be a serious candidate to land the job permanently.Smith served as general manager of the Texans from 2006-17, also holding the title of executive vice-president of football operations beginning in 2012. He took a leave of absence to help his wife wage a battle against breast cancer and did not return to the organization.Smith was just the second Black GM in the NFL after Baltimore's Ozzie Newsome.Robinson, who is also Black, has been in the Falcons' personnel department for 13 years. This is the second year as the director of college scouting.The NFL has mandated that any interviews conducted before the end of the regular season must be done virtually because of COVID-19 protocols.After the season, interviews can be conducted in person if a candidate's team has been eliminated from the playoffs. If their team is still participating in the post-season, the interview must be done virtually.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
The NHL and NHLPA took another step towards a 2021 season, which is now subject to approval from the league's board of governors.
'What was really ultimately most important is how other people that it was affecting felt about it.'
The National Hockey League and its players' association reportedly agreed to terms Friday on holding the 2021 campaign. Each side must hold a vote among its constituents to put the final stamp of approval on the deal, Sportsnet and TSN reported. The sides agreed to a 56-game schedule with hopes of starting Jan. 13, according to multiple outlets. CBC Sports has not independently confirmed the reports. Deputy NHL commissioner Bill Daly confirmed to The Associated Press the sides have an agreement, pending the approval of various executive boards. The NHL Players' Association's board is meeting Friday night to discuss the deal, while the league's board of governors could vote on the plan soon. Approval from health officials in the five Canadian provinces that have teams is still needed before the NHL can go ahead with the season. Training camps for the seven non-playoff teams would open Dec. 31, followed by Jan. 3 for the other 24 teams. It's unclear whether teams would play in their home arenas or in "hub" cities, although an all-divisional schedule is expected. The NHL was reportedly planning to realign its divisions for the 2020-21 campaign with a seven-team, all-Canadian division that would play domestically in Canada with no cross-border travel. However, reports Thursday night suggested that every Canadian team may have to head south instead to adhere to provincial guidelines around COVID-19. Exhibition games aren't expected to be included in the leadup to the new season. The NHL, like the NBA, finished its previous season in two quarantined bubbles — in Toronto and Edmonton. Commissioner Gary Bettman awarded the Stanley Cup to the Tampa Bay Lightning in late September. Owners and players agreed to a long-term extension of the collective bargaining agreement before the 2019-20 season resumed, bracing for financial ramifications of the pandemic. They agreed recently to stick to that deal, which includes players deferring 10 per cent of salaries, a cap on money paid into escrow and a flat $81.5 million US cap. The NHL follows the NBA in moving toward another regular season. The basketball season opens Tuesday.