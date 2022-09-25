Franco extends hitting streak

CBC

While some travellers say they'll be glad when they no longer have to use the ArriveCAN app when entering Canada, others say there might still be some use for the tool. A senior government source told CBC News earlier this week that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signed off on a decision to end pandemic border measures and to make the use of the ArriveCAN app optional rather than mandatory. An official announcement is expected Monday, according to the source. The official spoke to CBC on cond