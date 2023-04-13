Francisco Mejía's RBI single
Francisco Mejía bloops a single to right field and brings home Harold Ramirez to cut the Rays' deficit to 3-2 in the 5th inning
Aaron Boone felt his Yankees were mistreated. Upset over the umpires' handling of a confusing play, Boone was ejected in the first inning Wednesday and New York's manager spent the rest of the game watching from his office as the Yankees rallied for a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians in a wild series finale. More than two hours after being tossed, and despite getting a detailed explanation from Major League Baseball officials on what transpired, Boone was still dissatisfied with what resulted in the Yankees falling behind 2-0.
Mallory, who plays for the USWNT and the Chicago Red Stars, tore a patella tendon in her left knee during a game on Saturday
Major League Baseball umpire Larry Vanover remained hospitalized Thursday after being hit in the head with a relay throw during Wednesday's game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. Vanover was struck on the left side of his head in the fifth inning by a throw from Guardians All-Star Andrés Giménez. The 67-year-old Vanover was standing between second base and the pitching mound when he got hit.
TORONTO — The long ball was the Toronto Blue Jays' main weapon in their home-opener win over Detroit. The small-ball approach worked wonders in Wednesday's rematch. George Springer drove in Danny Jansen with the winning run in the 10th inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 4-3 walkoff win over the Tigers at Rogers Centre. The Blue Jays (8-4) tied the game in the ninth inning with a pair of sacrifice flies before securing their first walkoff victory of the season. "It's cool to hit a homer but t
TORONTO — Excited fans raced through the gates at Rogers Centre, with some having to double back because they forgot their free giveaway, too eager to get their first look at the renovated ballpark. The Blue Jays hosted the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday in Toronto's home opener, making it the first time the stadium had been open to the public since new bars, restaurants and other fan-centric amenities were added to the stands overlooking the outfield. "It's remarkable," said Neil Quenneville, who ha
The sample size is small, but Alek Manoah's velocity is down and he's been much less effective with his slider amid the worst three-start stretch of his career.
The wins just keep coming for the Tampa Bay Rays, who improved to 11-0 after Tuesday night's win over the Boston Red Sox.
TORONTO — Outfielders Kevin Kiermaier and George Springer had back-to-back homers in the fifth inning as the Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers 9-3 on Tuesday in Toronto's home opener. Alejandro Kirk had a three-run homer and an RBI single for the Blue Jays (7-4), who started the season on a 10-game road trip due to renovations at Rogers Centre. Matt Chapman and Bo Bichette added their own solo shots for Toronto before Brandon Belt drove in a run with a base hit. Starting pitcher Alek Manoah
PHOENIX (AP) — Thanks to the pitch clock, the action is moving much faster at Major League Baseball games. It also means a little less time for fans to enjoy a frosty adult beverage. To combat that time crunch, at least four teams — the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers — have extended alcohol sales through the eighth inning this season. Others, like the Miami Marlins and New York Mets, still have seventh-inning cutoffs, but haven't ruled out changes. “To
Vladdy looks better than ever to start the 2023 MLB season.
Freddie Freeman fouled off nine straight pitches during a 15-pitch at-bat that sparked a big 10-5 comeback win against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.
Bobby Witt Jr.’s father got a souvenir off the bat of his son at Tuesday night’s Royals-Rangers game.
Farmer was hit by a 91.6 mph fastball from Lucas Giolito.
Kevin Kiermaier is going to love playing at the new Rogers Centre.
The hit occurred during the New York Yankees versus Cleveland Guardians game on Wednesday
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down some key lineup advice for the weekend ahead.
New York Yankees infielders DJ LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres are dealing with leg injuries that kept them out of Wednesday's starting lineup for the series finale against the Cleveland Guardians. LeMahieu's quadriceps tightened Tuesday night while he was running the bases in New York's 11-2 win and Torres was pulled in the ninth inning with a hip flexor. Yankees manager Aaron Boone doesn't think either injury is serious, but he's not taking any chances.
Luis Arraez made his way into the Miami Marlins record book by hitting the first cycle in franchise history.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota's Kyle Farmer was hit in the face by a 92 mph fastball on Wednesday, a frightening mistake by Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito that sent the Twins shortstop for oral surgery to realign his four bottom teeth and suture together lacerations on his lower lip. Manager Rocco Baldelli said the initial diagnosis revealed no fracture after the pitch from Giolito ran inside and knocked Farmer to the dirt in the fourth inning. Giolito immediately raised his arms to
"Now you're putting our fans and our family at risk driving home with people who have just drank beers 22 minutes ago."